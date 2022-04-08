OBERLIN, Ohio — Allegheny baseball continued to mash against their North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) rivals, this time with 14-8 and 13-3 (seven innings) victories on Thursday. The Gators improved to 15-5, 4-0 NCAC, and have outscored their conference foes Oberlin 46-14.
The Blue and Gold were on the board first thanks to a two-run double from Brayden Cartwright in the second. In the following inning, Brett Heckert roped an RBI double and later came across the plate to make it 4-0. He picked up two more runs batted in and two more hits to finish off the weekday matinee.
“We know what the games mean and we know they’re must-win games — to get two on the road is huge,” Heckert said. “We know today that we need to put up some runs since we don’t have our one and two (starters) on the mound, and that’s what we did.”
Allegheny tacked on three runs in the fifth but broke the game open with a six-run sixth to bring the lead to 13-3. The frame was highlighted by another two-run single by Carty, who compiled a personal-best five runs batted in on the day along with a collegiate-high two stolen bases.
“It was a career day for sure,” Cartwright said. “I was pretty exuberant.”
Bobby Kusinksy held his own with five innings of three-run ball, allowing eight hits, three walks, and striking out four to collect his fifth win of the season. As for the Yeomen, Justin Fuls received his second loss after giving up three earned runs and five hits in 3.2 innings of work.
After Kusinsky exited, successfully fighting through the howling wind, Oberlin cut the deficit to 13-8 after a two-run sixth and a three-run seventh against relievers Mark Schweickert and Cam Karnik. However, Hunter Lohr finished off the game with 2.1 scoreless frames, walking one, and striking out three.
Other notable contributors in game one included Tyson Bryant-Dawson and Ryan Dougherty delivered two-hits efforts. Bryant-Dawson had a double as well as two runs scored, while Dougherty hit his NCAC-leading fourth triple. Further aiding the offense was Brady Nolin, who crossed the plate three times, while Ben Kosbie and Chase Chodkowski had two runs scored.
The bats caught fire again in the night capper with Heckert starting off the scoring with a three-run jack — his second bomb of the 2022 campaign. Yet, Oberlin retaliated with two unearned runs off Brent Herrmann. But, the Gators blew past the Yeomen with a five-run third, orchestrated by RBI singles from Kosbie, Jake Stotsky, and Sully Schueltz with Chodkowski capping the inning with a two-run single. Allegheny padded the lead with a five-run sixth with Nolin and Schueltz knocking in two runs apiece with extra base hits.
Meanwhile, Schueltz was penciled in for the second time in the lineup card and rewarded head coach Brandon Crum with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with three RBI. Another notable hitter in game two was Dougherty who had his second two-hit appearance on Thursday.
The run-production helped out Herrmann, who worked around a Max Anastasio homer in the third to toss five innings, scattering just two hits, three runs (one earned), walking one, and striking out two in his first collegiate start for the win. On the other side of the ball, Jacob Thompson departed after 2.2 innings by giving up eight earned runs on eight hits to move to 0-2 this year.
Herrmann mentioned how he appreciated his teammates keeping him level-headed after his throwing error in the first allowed two runs to score.
“I had a little meeting with Kosbie and Chase at the pitcher’s mound,” Herrmann said. “They just calmed me down. (The error) is done now, it’s over now — go out there and do your thing. After that, I settled in and the rest worked out for us.”
Additionally, Joe Raleigh hurled the last two innings in a run-rule seven-inning win (when a team is up by 10 or more runs). He only needed 19 pitches to record six outs and increased his scoreless streak to 6.1 innings to begin his Gator career.
“He’s cool Joe,” Crum said. “Nothing fazes him, he throws the ball in the zone well. He mixes a really good breaking ball and his changeup is nasty when he wants to use it.”
Allegheny returns to Meadville to take on Denison for a doubleheader in a NCAC matchup on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.