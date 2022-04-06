The Gators snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 10-8 victory at Wabash Saturday. Aidan D’Amato and Jack Cushwa each notched three goals to lead the team.
The defense also shined with 18 caused turnovers, compared to the six garnered by the Little Giants.
Softball
Allegheny started off last week strong with a win and tie against Hilbert on Thursday, March 31, a sweep at Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday but ended with two close losses at Geneva on Tuesday as the final went into extras (9 innings overall). As a whole, the Gators outscored their opponents 33-16.
Hadley Horensky was a major contributor for the Blue and Gold. She batted .550 (11-for-20) with four extra base hits with one homer, seven runs batted in, and eight runs scored.
Track And Field
Allegheny competed at Oberlin Saturday and saw several victories from both teams.
On the men’s side, Joe McAuliffe came in first in the 800 meter run (2:01:26) and Jacob Boord won the javelin toss (54.80 meters).
As for the women, Mihaela Toader finished first in the 100 meter dash (13.14), Melina Mangino was the top performer in the 400 meter hurdles (1:14.25) and Celia Cocca won the 800 meter run (2:24.91).
Additionally, the women’s 4x100 relay team of Emma Anderson, Toader, Eva Martino and Julieta Schworm lapped the competition with a time of 50.68 seconds.
Men’s golf
Allegheny placed 11th out of 16 colleges at the Hershey Cup on Sunday and Monday.
The Gators had a two-round total of 624 while Wittenberg, who won the event, scored a 582.
Ryan Dayton paced the Blue and Gold by shooting a 71 and 78, respectively tying him for 12th overall out of 87 competitors.
Women’s golf
Allegheny came in fourth out of sixth teams on Monday at the Westminster Invitational.
The Gators turned in a 352 and trailed the winner, SUNY Cortland by just 11.
Allegheny was led by Izzy Krzys who finished in ninth place out of 42 golfers by carding an 86.
Women’s Lacrosse
Allegheny fought a contested match at Washington and Jefferson last Wednesday, March 30, but fell 16-15 and dropped a game at number 21 ranked Denison on Saturday, 16-9.
The Gators remained competitive against their first rival last week as Emily Herrold and Grace Baginski each had four goals.
Despite the loss to the Big Red, Allegheny held their own with a six-goal third period, as Ashley Amato and Senna Perelman both found the back of the cage three times.