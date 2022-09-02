When the Allegheny Gators take the field Saturday at noon, it will be the first time the Gators play with Jim “Pancho” Villa watching from above.
Villa passed away on May 17 at the age of 87, but he cemented his legacy at Allegheny College as a football standout for the Gators in the 1950s.
Villa earned the nickname “Pancho” playing at North East High School. He graduated in 1952 and took his talents to Youngstown State University, where he played one season before enlisting in the Marines.
His enlistment took him to Korea for 14 months. Upon his arrival home, Villa enrolled at Allegheny College in 1955 as a 21-year-old with a wife and small child. He graduated in three years (1958), but during those three years, Villa made headlines for his efforts on the gridiron.
“Pancho” became Allegheny’s first 1,000-yard rusher and led the nation with 1,073 rushing yards in 1956. He ran for six touchdowns in 1955, 16 in 1956 and 10 in 1957. He accumulated these record-breaking stats in what was only an eight-game season at the time.
Villa also played both ways, as was customary at the time. On defense he was a punishing linebacker. He earned varsity letters all three years and served as captain his final season.
For his performance, Villa was named to many all-star teams throughout the country. He was named to the 1956 and ’57 all-district teams as fullback and was on the all-state team both years as well. In 1956, he was named to the Little All-American Honorable Mention and was also selected to the All-American Methodist College team at fullback in 1956 and 1957. He also earned an Associated Press All-American honorable mention in 1956.
In each of his three seasons suiting up for the Gators, Villa led the team in scoring with 30, 90 and 48 points, respectively. He graduated with 174 points, good enough for fourth on the all-time list for Allegheny at the time. Some of his records have been beaten, but Villa was hindered by playing both ways and an eight-game schedule, something players today have the luxury of avoiding.
Villa was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in the 1957 NFL draft but opted to play for the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League. An injury ended his career early and “Pancho” went on to work in pharmaceutical sales and medical supplies for 32 years.
“Pancho” was inducted into the Allegheny College Sports Hall of Fame as part of the hall’s inaugural class in 1980. He still holds the record for most rushing yards in a game with 259 against Bethany College in 1956.
