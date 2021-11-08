Allegheny had its highest scoring day in two years but it wasn't enough to defeat Wooster on Saturday.
Allegheny dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-7 in the NCAC after a 59-41 road loss.
Allegheny nearly matched Wooster in points through the first half with the Gators scoring two touchdowns in each quarter.
In the first quarter, quarterback Jack Johnson connected with wide receiver Declan O’Brien for a 68-yard TD and a 10-yard TD.
Wide receiver Kyrie Miller had a 1-yard TD reception in the second quarter and running back John Ian Duron had a 1-yard TD run.
However, Wooster (6-3, 5-3) led 31-28 at the half thanks to a 25-yard field goal to Lake Barrett in the closing second of the half.
In the third quarter, O’Brien and Miller picked up another touchdown each. Johnson connected with O’Brien on a 16-yard TD pass and Miller had a 2-yard TD run.
Wooster padded onto the lead with 21 points in the third quarter and added seven points in the final 15 minutes of play.
Overall, the Gators' 41 points on the day was their highest output since beating Hiram 45-22 on Nov. 2, 2019.
Saturday's offensive outburst was highlighted by O’Brien. A week after he had his first 100-yard receiving game, he had 205 receiving yards on 10 receptions. O’Brien had the Gators’ first 200-yard receiving day since Alex Victor had 245 yards on Sept. 1, 2018, against RPI.
Another key offensive contributor was Johnson, who compiled a career-high 410 passing yards and three touchdown passes.
“The scout team gives me good looks,” Johnson said. “I continue to take in the coaching and letting my other players make plays. When they are wide open. It’s easy to get them the ball.”
Johnson had three interceptions and head coach Rich Nagy went into detail about how each of those turnovers occurred.
“We could have gone for the ball a little harder,” Nagy said. “A catch could have resulted in an interception. I felt like an interference call should have been made, that led to another (interception). On the third one, there was an interception and those are going to happen sometimes when you are throwing and trying to protect the ball.”
Defensively, Allegheny gave up a season-high 59 points. Nagy explained how injuries and giving more freshmen some playing time resulted in the defeat.
“We had two freshmen backup corners that played,” Nagy said. “One played three quarters and the other played the whole game, so we had some injuries that we were dealing with and the guys were a little younger on the field.”
Nagy further elaborated on one of the freshmen he inserted into the game in defensive back, Jaxon Scrutchins. Overall, the Edinboro native recorded six tackles and had an interception for the Gators. Nagy mentioned he did a nice job in his longest look of the season but his performance can be improved.
“(Scrutchins) had some lapses,” Nagy said. “Probably two of the passes (Wooster) found the receivers would have been touchdowns. Overall, I thought he did extremely well, being his first start, he played a little bit the week before, but this was his first true start.”
Allegheny meets Oberlin (1-8, 1-7) at noon on Saturday.