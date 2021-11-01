Allegheny College lost its second straight game Saturday, falling to Wittenberg 29-19 at Frank B. Fuhrer Field.
The Gators (2-6 overall, 1-6 NCAC) opened with a first-quarter touchdown when quarterback Jack Johnson connected with wide receiver Anthony Steinpreis for a 15-yard touchdown. Wittenberg responded with 10 second-quarter points to take a 10-7 lead at the half.
Wittenberg (5-3, 5-2) took control of the game with two touchdowns and a field goal in the third quarter. The Gators rallied with a touchdown reception each from wide receivers Declan O’Brien and Vaun Ross in fourth.
Despite the two interceptions and four sacks, Johnson went 36-for-50 passing for a career-high 376 yards and three touchdowns.
“Everyone was doing their job,” Johnson said. “Receivers were getting open and I was getting timing in the pocket, so the O-line did a really good job. It was just letting my receivers make plays and making them look good.”
O’Brien, Ross, Steinpreis and Mark Torsello each had more than 50 yards receiving, with O’Brien leading the way with 101 yards, his highest total during his two-year career at Allegheny. While the receivers accumulated 376 yards, Allegheny’s ground game struggled with 72 yards on 28 carries.
Coach Rich Nagy explained how this area on the team can be improved and credited Wittenberg’s upperclassmen for challenging the football team.
“We’ve got to block better,” Nagy said. “Again, it goes back to our youth on our offensive line. They fight and try hard. Sometimes you go against some older, more experienced guys and things aren’t as easy.”
Several of Allegheny’s juniors and seniors assembled incredible defensive days on the gridiron. Allegheny’s Hudson Alread had 10 tackles and was credited with half-a-tackle for a loss, and Maxwell Hammond had seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Nagy praised Alread and Hammond for their contributions.
“Max has been a steady, steady guy for us his whole career, as has Hudson,” Nagy said. “Hudson started every game as a true freshman in 2019, so he’s got a lot of experience. Max, he’s a guy who really works hard.”
The Gators travel to Wooster (5-3, 4-3) next Saturday.