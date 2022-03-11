GROVE CITY — After 63 career baseball games between Allegheny and Grove City, the two teams had one final nonconference matchup as Allegheny will join the Presidents’ Athletic Conference or PAC next season.
On Wednesday, the Wolverines ended the inter-conference play by defeating the Gators 5-3 at Jack Behringer Field.
Bobby Kusinsky, who has earned the number three/weekday starter job, opened up the game by firing five scoreless innings. However, he was matched by Grove City’s Tate Ostrowski, a first-team All-PAC who pitched one of the three perfect games in Division III baseball last season, through the first four innings.
Allegheny had several chances to break the scoreless deadlock. Jake Budnar worked a one-out single in the first, stole second, and was moved over to the third by a groundball to the right side from Matt Jennings. However, the speedy senior made a dash to the plate on a ball that got by Grove City catcher C.J. Saylor, but the backstop recovered in time to complete the 2-1 putout at the plate. The Gators were also unable to push across a run after a two-out triple from Ben Kosbie in the second.
Nevertheless, Allegheny plated the game’s first run in the fifth. Chase Chodkowski began the frame with a hustle double. Brayden Cartwright moved him over via a sac bunt, setting the stage for sophomore AJ Maslo, who lifted a sac fly to center field that put the Gators ahead, 1-0.
However, Grove City responded with a three-run sixth inning. After Kusinsky yielded a run to Grove City to tie up the game, the Wolverines had Jesse Clary on second with one man out. Saylor then smoked a ball to Budnar, who scooped up the one-hopper, turned around, and threw the ball to Maslo at third. Maslo and his teammates were shocked that he never applied the tag. Head coach Brandon Crum appealed to umpires Cory Sabo and David Baco, who talked amongst themselves before upholding the call.
Following this play, Kusinsky was taken out of the game for Nolan Thompson, who worked out of the inning but allowed the inherited runners to score. Yet, with Grove City carrying a 3-1 lead into the seventh, Jake Budnar cashed in on a two-run double off Nick Guidas that brought home Maslo and Hunter Lohr.
Budnar discussed how his hitting has improved as he has accumulated seven extra base hits over the last two seasons, compared to just one extra base hit as an underclassman.
“I found a new way to time my pitches (through) a toe tap step so that’s been helping me before 0-2 strikes,” Budnar said. “When I get to 0-2 I widen up and try to put the ball in play, which Crum has been helping me with.”
Consequently, Grove City added two more runs in the bottom half of the inning from a Mally Kilbane RBI single and Bubba Hamilton sac fly against Anthony Vazquez.
“(Thompson and Vazquez) both found themselves at third, less than two outs, and both times they had guys 0-2 and 1-2 and couldn’t execute the pitch,” Crum said. “They both ended up leaving fastballs in the heart of the plate when they were ahead and both times (Grove City) belted them.”
Grove City’s Evan Umland proceeded to blank the Gators for two innings to collect the six-out save and give Wolverines’ head coach Matt Royer his 600th victory as an NCAA coach. Overall, Kusinsky and Ostrowski factored in the no-decision with the former going 5.1 innings strong, four hits, allowing three runs (all earned), no walks, and striking out six. Guidas improved to 3-1 and Vazquez dropped to 0-1 on the season whereas Umland picked up his fourth save in his freshman campaign
As a whole, Allegheny’s pitchers continue to hold off opposing offenses to a 3.75 ERA, but the hitters are averaging 4.0 runs per game. Taking out the Gators’ 11-run outburst for their first win of the season, the offense is averaging 2.8 runs per game. Crum recognizes that his team needs to provide more support for the staff and has a plan of attack for the upcoming series.
“(The coaching staff) is going to shake up the lineup a bit to guys that have earned it,” Crum said. “With some of the guys that have struggled a bit, we will give them a day off. Watching baseball is sometimes the best recipe.”
Allegheny travels to Houghton for a doubleheader today and the first pitch is slated for a 1 p.m. start.