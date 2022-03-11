Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.