The Allegheny baseball team had a trio of games on the road this weekend and opened North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) play at Wabash on Saturday with 8-3 and 11-0 victories.
However, the Gators’ eight-game winning streak — their longest since handing out 11 consecutive defeats from April 17 to May 7 of 2016 — came to end in an 8-3 non-conference loss to Ohio Northern on Sunday.
Overall, the Blue and Gold improved to 13-5 to end the week.
Allegheny opened the scoring in game one versus Wabash with a Brett Heckert sac fly in the first. Yet two innings later, Wabash retaliated with an RBI single from Kamden Earley to tie the contest at 1-1. Nevertheless, Chase Chodkowski put the Gators up for good with the second sac fly of the game in the fourth, before Brayden Cartwright unloaded a three-run jack for his first collegiate homer to put Allegheny up, 5-1. The Gators added on with a three-run fifth inning, highlighted by a Brady Nolin two-run triple. The freshman now has 10 RBIs in 13 games played this season.
Meanwhile, starter Conor Deasy tossed 6.1 strong innings, allowing eight hits, two runs (both earned), walking one, and striking out eight on 121 pitches. The ace of the staff picked up his fifth win of the season. As for Wabash, Dylan Scheid dropped to 3-1 on the year after going 4.2 innings, giving eight runs (three earned) on four hits, walking five, and striking out three.
“(Danny Morgano and I) were at the top of our game against a good team like (Wabash) and we both performed to the best of our abilities,” Deasy said.
“Scuba” earned his second consecutive shutout throwing seven innings, scattering three hits, three walks, and striking out two batters. He moves to 4-2 as Little Giants pitcher Jacob Bishop drops to 3-2 after handing out eight runs (two earned) in 3.1 innings. Because Allegheny led by more than 10 after seven innings, the Gators distributed their first mercy-rule victory of the 2022 campaign.
“Starting off 2-0 in the conference, we’re at the top right now,” Morgano said. “Starting with one (series win), let’s hope we can keep staying there and not fall.”
Morgano was back by a Blue and Gold offense that capitalized on five errors from the Little Giants and swiped six bases in the nightcap. The offense came alive once again with a four-run first inning and a five-run fourth inning. Jake Stotsky and Tyson Bryant-Dawson cashed in with two RBIs. Additionally, Stotsky, Jake Budnar and Seth Reisman all had multi-hit efforts with the latter collecting two doubles.
Following a seven-plus-hour drive to Indiana on Friday and then a three-hour and 45-minute trek to the Buckeye State after the doubleheader on Saturday, Allegheny was unable to remain perfect this weekend. For the first time since the opening series at Brevard on Feb. 12-13, the Gators strayed away from the three-man rotation of Deasy, Morgano and Bobby Kusinsky.
Instead, Allegheny turned to veteran Nolan Thompson, who garnered his first loss after issuing five earned runs and was taken out in the second inning. As for the Polar Bears, starter Kyle Lawrence received his first win by yielding one earned run in six innings and Joe Tottle racked up the nine-out save.
Although the Allegheny defense compiled three errors and the offense manufactured one run batted in, the relief pitching was excellent. Cambridge Springs graduate Walker Cunningham, Hunter Lohr, and Trey DeCicco tossed eight innings of three-run ball, just giving up one earned run; the former went the longest with four innings of work, while the latter tossed a scoreless frame in his first appearance after transitioning from an outfielder to a pitcher.
Additionally, Cartwright continued his impressive series by having his fourth RBI of the weekend and producing two more hits. His mentality at the plate has given the backstop a .361 batting average this season.
“I’m really trying to stay away from thinking to do too much in an at-bat,” Cartwright said. “I want to work my hands up the middle and as (the pitchers) come inside it’ll organically work itself. If your approach is away and you’re working away, the pulls will come and that’s what happened (with the homer) at Wabash.”
The Gators will turn the ball over back to Kusinsky to begin the next conference matchup at Oberlin on Wednesday, April 6 at 12 p.m. with Brent Herrmann slated to toe the slab in game two. The lefty sophomore gets the nod for his first collegiate start and was described by head coach Brandon Crum to give Allegheny the “best effort” against their NCAC rivals in game two.