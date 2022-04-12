The Allegheny College baseball team dropped the first contest of a twinbill at home against North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) rival Denison 5-1 and were trailing 8-4 in the night capper before the game was suspended due to rain.
The defeat puts Allegheny’s record. at 15-6, 4-1 NCAC. Although in professional baseball a game is in the books after the home team is leading after four and a half innings of play, or the away team is ahead after five frames, in the NCAC, there is a halted game rule where the teams suspend play and agree to finish off the game later on. For the time being, however, the date, location and time of the matchup are to be determined.
The Big Red opened the scoring in game one with three runs on the board as Brayden Cartwright made two errors, one throwing and one on catcher’s interference. Additionally, Conor Deasy (5-2) had a throwing error in the tumultuous first inning. However, Deasy settled down and worked around a two-run seventh inning to go 6.2 strong. Despite keeping the game close, he received the loss after allowing seven hits, five runs (two earned), walking two, punching out seven, and hitting two batters on 113 pitches. Following the Pittsburgh Central Catholic alumni, Preston Pierce held Denison in check with 2.1 scoreless frames.
Deasy discussed how he was able to keep the Big Red guessing on the mound yesterday.
“I was able to mix up my stuff well and I was tunneling well,” Deasy said. “The pitches looked like a fastball out of the hand, and once (the pitches) got closer to the plate, it moved, which kept the hitters off-balanced.”
Meanwhile, the offense was quieted by Denison starter Charlie Fleming, who was given high praise by Allegheny head coach Brandon Crum. Fleming nearly had a complete-game shutout in the matinee before Tyson Bryant-Dawson picked up his second base hit, advanced on a wild pitch, and came around to score on a Brett Heckert RBI double in the ninth. As a whole, Fleming’s fourth win was collected after he gave up five hits on one earned run, walking one, and striking out six on 119 pitches before George Viebrock sealed the Big Red victory.
“Charlie’s a fantastic pitcher,” Crum said. “You just have to tip your cap.”
With the weather conditions worsening in game two, Allegheny starter Danny Morgano fell behind hitters and gave up a season-high 11 hits and eight earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.
Similar to the opening matchup between the two teams this season, the Gators bullpen was excellent as Hunter Lohr tossed 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball. As for Denison, Trey Holland tossed five innings of two-run ball — his lone blemish on an earned coming on a sac fly to Bryant-Dawson, who later added his third hit on the day.
“I went back to being simple — simplified my swing, staying back — not going on my front foot, which is what I was doing in these past couple of games,” Bryant-Dawson said. “That’s why I was struggling. When I kept it simple, everything started working, and everything felt good.”
The Gators’ second run off the Denison starter occurred in the fourth when Brady Nolin came around to score on a throwing error by third baseman Patrick Neenan. Allegheny then attacked Viebrock in the sixth as Matt Jennings returned to the starting lineup and delivered an RBI groundout. Two batters later, Ryan Dougherty singled home Bryant-Dawson in part of a two-hit effort in the nightcap. When the game resumes, the Blue and Gold will return to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with Sully Schueltz, Jake Budnar and Heckert due up.
For the time being, Allegheny will return to action today at Thiel with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.