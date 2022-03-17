It was a perfect day for Allegheny baseball.
The Gators’ home opener was originally supposed to be on March 12 against Houghton but because of the winter storm, it was rescheduled to a doubleheader in New York on March 11. Then, the contest against John Carroll was pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday because of inclement weather. Despite Robertson Baseball Field being littered with snow for the past few months, the preservation of the field through tarp and sunshine over the last few days made the wait worth it.
A game-time temperature of 63 degrees Fahrenheit along with a slight breeze, and a partly cloudy sky made several Allegheny ballplayers say it was the nicest day they have experienced in the early goings of the 2022 season. Besides the beautiful weather, the combination of Bobby Kusinsky’s outing and the Gators’ revamped lineup allowed Allegheny to defeat John Carroll in a non-conference matchup 7-0.
Kusinsky began the outing with three perfect innings and ended the day going seven strong, scattering two hits, walking none, and striking a career-high 10 batters on 97 pitches. The only trouble he ran into was a pair of hits in the fourth, but even then one of the baserunners was thrown out at second by catcher Brayden Cartwright.
Kusinsky’s performance against John Carroll gave him his third win of the season. Overall, the Allegheny’s trio of aces which include Conor Deasy and Dan Morgano have combined for all six wins with 67.1 innings pitched in tune to a 2.27 ERA. Head coach Brandon Crum believes that their key to success has been their friendship with one another.
“The untold tale is their camaraderie and the support those three offers each other,” Crum said. “At the same time, they go out and try to outdo each other.”
Kusinsky also credited the offense for providing him with tons of run support on the day.
“It definitely makes it a lot more easier — a lot more fun,” Kusinsky said. “I’m a high-energy guy so I like seeing all the runs scored — it gets me fired up.”
As for the offense, the Gators have put together 28 runs in the last three contests. Today’s match was once again highlighted by first-years turned regulars Tyson Bryant-Dawson and Brady Nolin. Bryant-Dawson who smacked Allegheny’s first homer of the season at Houghton in game one on March 11, went 2-5 with a double and two RBI. Meanwhile, Nolin who delivered two homers in game two of the Houghton series went 3-4 with an RBI, a run, and two stolen bases.
Additionally, what started out as a pitcher’s due as Blue Streaks’ starter Jon Ambro tossed five innings of two-run ball was erased by a four-run seventh inning. Pinch-hitter Sully Schueltz had an RBI fielder’s choice and later robbed a double at the hot corner in the ninth inning. After Bryant-Dawson brought home Ryan Dougherty to make it 5-0, Brett Heckert broke the game wide open with a two-run double.
As a whole, Crum believes that although the lineup has some work to do, there are many players that can lead the team to victory.
“We are leaving a lot of guys on base even though we are scoring lots of runs,” Crum said. “We are playing pick-me-up baseball. Some guys are hitting, some guys are going through some things, but we have a really deep bench that has allowed us some flexibility.”
Allegheny returns to Robertson Baseball Field today with a doubleheader (both seven innings) versus Waynesburg for a 1 p.m. start.
John Carroll (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Surman 4-0-1-0, Lamere 3-0-0-0, Fundberur 1-0-0-0, Olsavsky 3-0-1-0, Haracz 2-0-0-0. Gailoto 1-0-0-0, Glaser 3-0-0-0, Murphy 1-0-0-0, Cavaretta 1-0-0-0, Orwell 3-0-0-0, Daugenti 3-0-0-0, Mayle 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-0-2-0.
Allegheny (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Maslo 3-0-0-0, Schueltz 2-1-0-1, Budnar 3-1-1-1, Bryant-Da 5-1-2-2, Heckert 3-0-1-2, Kosbie 3-0-1-0, Jennings 1-0-1-0, Stotsky 3-1-0-0, Nolin 4-1-3-1, Cartwright 2-0-1-0, Doughtery 3-2-0-0. Totals 32-7-10-7.
John Carroll 000 000 000 — 0 2 1
Allegheny 011 001 40x — 7 10 0
BATTING
2B: A — Bryant-Da, Heckert.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) JC — Ambro LP 5-5-3-3-2-3, Gerba 1.1-1-3-0-0-2, Siegl 0.1-2-1-0-0-0, Higley 0.1-2-0-0-1-0, Campbell 1-0-0-0-1-2; A — Kusinsky WP 7-2-0-0-0-10, Schweicke 2-0-0-0-1-2.
Records: John Carroll 2-8; Allegheny 6-4.