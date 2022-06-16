Allegheny College Athletics is undergoing some major changes in the coming months. At the forefront of it all will be a new look as Allegheny unveiled a new brand identity at Wednesday’s press conference at Gator Quad.
Allegheny will continue to be the Gators, but the athletic department’s logo has been redesigned.
“All of this work was done here on campus by very talented professionals in our marketing and communications office in partnership with athletics and recreation. We wanted to be absolutely sure that the new branding honored a storied tradition and success of Gator Athletics while also conveying the bold and bright future that is ahead,” Allegheny College President Hilary Link said. “This new identity is a badge of honor for Gator Athletics that we will all proudly wear.”
Brian Martone, Assistant Director of Art and Publications, led the redesign.
“I’ve been here about 11 years and from day one I was in anyone’s ear that would listen that if there was ever a rebrand I would love to be part of it and to keep it in house,” Martone said.
The entire process took about a year. The college surveyed employees, coaches, students and alumni to see what the Allegheny community thought the brand should represent.
“From there we consulted with athletics and got their input. There were a couple iterations of the gator but the action a, it was my first sketch of it. It didn’t change at all. I’m extremely proud of that part of it,” Martone said. “I would say it’s probably if not the most, one of the most satisfying projects I’ve ever worked on just because I’m a sports fan myself so I’m excited to see it on the uniforms. I’m excited to see the fans reactions to it and all of that.”
Martone was the lead creative force behind the entire process, Bill Ross, Director of Athletics and Recreation said.
“He definitely invested countless hours with his insight and all the research, conceptual drawings and everything he put into this,” Ross said. “I swear that he knows more about gators now than anyone else in the country.”
Link hopes the new identity will invigorate current and future Allegheny athletes.
“It’s inspiring to think of generations of accomplished student-athletes who have worn the blue and gold excelling not only on the court or field but also in the classroom. Through their accomplishments as alumni, they’ve continued to reflect honor upon what it truly means to be an Allegheny Gator,” Link said. “That is a legacy that this new brand identity will help extend and invigorate with current and future generations of Alleghenians. It’s a new chapter that will serve to energize the campus, families, the local community and alumni, and one that will help spread the word about Allegheny in a compelling way to even more future Gator student-athletes, families and fans.
The new brand identity comes just weeks before Allegheny College Athletics is set to rejoin the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. On July 1, the Gators will officially leave the North Coast Athletic Conference.
“It’s a homecoming of sorts. Allegheny was previously a member of the PAC from 1958 to 1984,” Ross said. “This return will have many benefits — enhancing the experience of our student athletes, renewing historic rivalries with schools closer in our region and building even stronger connections with the local community.”
