Allegheny College assistant men’s basketball coach Greg Bean passed away from a heart attack, the college announced on Wednesday.
Bean was an assistant the last four seasons and helped lead the Gators to the PAC championship game last season.
“During his time at Allegheny, Greg not only served in his coaching role but also in assistance of the athletics marketing team and showcased a willingness to help out in any and all facets of campus,” Allegheny College President Ron Cole said in a statement. “His dedication to the team on and off the court was rooted in his passion for those around him, love of the game, championing of academic success, and integrity in everything he did. Greg was an active member of the Allegheny and Meadville communities.”
A graduate of Clarion University with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and minors in sports management and coaching, Bean had been coaching since 2005 when he started working at Clarion Area High School. He later was the head coach at Redbank Valley High School, leading the team to the 2014-15 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) District 9 Championship, the first for the program since 1980. The squad also made the school’s first PIAA quarterfinals appearance in any sport that season. For his efforts, he was named the All-American Awards & Engraving/D9Sports.com and the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the Year.
Bean arrived in Meadville following a successful season as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Waynesburg, where he also served as the acting head coach for more than two months. He got his start in college coaching as the associate head coach at Medaille.
In his tenure at Waynesburg, the Yellow Jackets posted their most Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) wins in three seasons and increased scoring by 9.8 points per game. Shooting from both the field (4.2 percent) and free-throw line (14 percent) also rose during his time, while Waynesburg boasted the PAC’s leading scorer a season ago.
At Medaille, Bean helped the Mavericks to the 2017 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) regular season and tournament championships and a berth in the NCAA Division III Championship. The following season, the Mavericks were again postseason bound, securing a bid to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) tournament.
