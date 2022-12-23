LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Lady Eagles turned to an aggressive full-court press in the second half to fuel a 55-51 win against Fort LeBoeuf.
Conneaut opened the game hot on a 10-4 run before Fort LeBoeuf settled into the game. The Lady Bison outscored Conneaut 17-9 in the second quarter to take control of the momentum.
Trailing 25-22 at the halfway point, Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota turned the Lady Eagles loose. An aggressive style of defense led to 13 second-half LeBoeuf turnovers that helped Conneaut take down the Bison in a non-region game at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
It's not uncommon for the Eagles to turn to the press in the second half. Thursday's game showed why the strategy can pay off. Conneaut outscored Fort LeBoeuf 10-2 in the first three minutes of the third quarter.
"We wanted to throw a different look at them. We have a lot of confidence in our press regardless of who is on the floor. We created some chaos for them. We picked up some turnovers," Krankota said. "Not only did we pick turnovers up, but we were smart about the ball. If we didn't see anything we could pull out and run the offense, but if we did see something we were able to convert and put points on the board. It really helped swing the momentum in our favor."
The full-court press caused havoc for Fort LeBoeuf, but it also seemed to sap energy from the Lady Eagles. LeBoeuf ended the third quarter on a 7-2 run and Conneaut looked gassed.
Despite the energy required to keep up the defense Conneaut's players wanted to stick with the aggressive style.
"During one of the timeouts we did make mention of that," Krankota said. "'How are your legs, how are you feeling'? We talked about maybe pulling the press off but credit to them they said 'No, we like what the press is doing. We can dig in for the rest of the game.' We stuck to it and it worked."
The Eagles stuck with the press and it kept creating turnovers and easy offense. Conneaut opened the fourth quarter with six quick points. Fort LeBoeuf fought to tie the game at 46 before sophomore Morgan Poff drilled a 3-pointer.
Fort LeBeouf's Jillian Soder answered with a quick layup to cut Conneaut's lead to one. On the next possession Conneaut sophomore Lainie Harrington got to the basket for an easy layup to keep the Lady Eagles ahead 51-48.
Hannah Brady drilled two free throws to give Conneaut a five-point cushion but Soder converted on a deep 3-pointer to keep the Bison in the game. Brady made two more free throws to put the game out of reach with less than 10 seconds left to play.
"I'm very proud of our effort tonight. We knew coming in that Fort LeBoeuf would be a tough team. All of the teams from the Erie-area are experienced and physical so we knew what they would bring to the game tonight," Krankota said. "We ebbed and flowed a little bit but for the most part I feel like we progressed since our last game and with all the work we put in this week at practice. With a team this young those are steps in the right direction. We are heading into Christmas break on a high note."
Brady led Conneaut with 20 points and added five rebounds. Poff added 13 points and the team's only 3-pointer. Harrington scored 12 points and added nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Senior Jacqui Detelich grabbed eight rebounds to go with four points and two steals.
Conneaut is 5-2 overall and on a three-game win streak.
"We'd like them to be more patient but we did find good looks. We were really assessing what the defense was giving us and reading and reacting," Krankota said. "We got a couple back door cuts, a couple pick and rolls and we got scores off of those reads. They're scoring and they're progressing."
Conneaut will be back in action next week when the Eagles host a holiday tournament on Thursday and Friday.
Fort LeBoeuf (51)
Soder 9 4-6 23, Tobin 4 0-0 10, Samick 3 1-3 7, Dovier 2 0-0 4, Govzynski 2 0-0 4, McKinnon 1 0-0 3.
Totals 21 5-9 51.
Conneaut (55)
Brady 8 4-4 20, Poff 6 0-1 13, L. Harrington 4 4-8 12, Perrye 1 2-2 4, Detelich 2 0-0 4, E. Harrington 1 0-0 2, Crabb 0 0-1 0.
Totals 22 10-16 55.
Fort LeBoeuf;8;17;9;17;—;51
Conneaut;13;9;12;21;—;55
3-point goals: Fort LeBoeuf — Tobin 2, Soder, McKinnon; Conneaut — Poff.
Records: Conneaut 5-2, 0-0 Region 5; Fort LeBoeuf 2-4, 0-1 Region 6.
