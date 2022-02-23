By Nate Steis
Special to the Tribune
COCHRANTON — For whatever reason or several reasons it may be, Crawford County is a hub for some of the best girls’ and boys’ high school volleyball in the entire state of Pennsylvania. To Adam Roche, a product of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School, he believes dedicated coaches like Dan Jackson and Justin Johnson, among others, have helped to up the start for Crawford County volleyball, especially for the boys’ game.
“Justin Johnson was my club coach and Dan Jackson has been a coach for many years,” Roche said. “Coach Jackson is still involved in volleyball and coaches the elementary school programs.”
But for Roche, a former Division I player for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, it’s now his turn to help continue the strong tradition that is Crawford County volleyball overall. After a tenure as the Head Men’s Volleyball Coach at nearby Thiel College, a tenure that helped the program bring their first Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) title home to Greenville, Roche eventually was ready for a new chapter.
Now working full-time for his father’s residential construction company called Roche Builders, his role in the game of volleyball today includes coaching Tool City Orange, the travel organization he was a part of and helped to win a USA Volleyball Boys Junior Olympic Championship during his high school days, as well as assisting within the Cochranton boys program. He also works a variety of camps for the likes of Allegheny College, Thiel College, and Saint Francis University in order to give back to the game that’s helped introduce him to some of his biggest life mentors and closest friends.
While volleyball grew to be his favorite sport, his athletic career started out by playing soccer and later moving over to golf for a time. Eventually, he started playing organized basketball late in elementary school, around the same time he started playing organized volleyball for the first time as well. By the time he got to high school, he was a three-sport athlete as a cross-country runner for his uncle, Mark Roche, a basketball player who was recruited to play in college at the Division III level, but most importantly, a high school volleyball player.
A first-team all-district and first-team all-state selection as a senior, Roche took visits at Penn State and Saint Francis, with becoming a part of the Red Flash program being something that suited his future best.
“Penn State was too big for me, I realized when going to a camp there, but Saint Francis was rural and small, which I was used to,” said Roche. “A lot of guys from the area I was from were also playing at Saint Francis or were going to be playing with me there.”
Roche had the chance to play with around a half dozen Crawford County products during his college career, signifying the strong ties the area had to Saint Francis men’s volleyball, particularly in the early 2010’s.
With NCAA Division I men’s volleyball being a smaller sport than others in terms of the amount of programs, the Red Flash took on a collection of larger institutions like Penn State, Ohio State, Rutgers, Harvard, and Princeton, to name a few. Despite being a smaller school, Saint Francis held their own in the years 2010 to 2013, while Roche was with the program. The team won 46 games in four years and even had various victories over schools much larger than them.
Roche went from playing in 11 matches as a freshman to becoming an All-Conference player in his junior season as well as a two-time EIVA (Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) Defensive Player of the Week in the same 2012 season. After completing his degree in accounting in 2013, he didn’t go far from the game as he started coaching the Thiel College men’s program beginning in 2014.
The 2015 season marked his first season with the program, with the opportunity uniquely allowing him to coach his younger brother, Nate, during his college career with the Tomcats. Roche would spend six overall seasons at Thiel before starting his role at the family business, a business he hopes to take over in the coming years from his father. With business and budgeting experience previously, it will take Roche learning the hands-on aspects from his father in order to keep the family business going.
“Right now, I am a laborer and I am working on understanding the steps in order to build homes. I would be a third generation owner if down the line all goes to plan, but I hope my dad can continue to work for a few more years and even on a part-time basis if the business is mine in the future.”
The new role has allowed him to spend more time with his family, including his wife, Karen, and son Benjamin, who will celebrate his first birthday later this year.
While his playing career would appear to be over in 2013, he helped Keystone Penn Blast win a Premier Volleyball League (PVL) crown in 2014. Late in 2022, he will also be on the inaugural East Cleveland Volleyball Club team, a Tier 2 team of the Volleyball League of America. His hitting and blocking ability will serve the team well, much like it did both Cochranton and Saint Francis.
The game of volleyball has taken him all over the country and allowed him to face some of the best competition from all over the world at points. For a small town guy in Adam Roche, volleyball has allowed him to spread his wings, but he’s never forgotten who’s helped him get there and where he comes from. Now, his mission is to continue playing the game he loves while also giving back to the next generation of players from the region.