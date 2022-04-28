Barb Abbott’s son, Josh Pulling, no longer has 300-game bragging rights over her.
Fulfilling her lifetime bowling goal, Abbott – one of Edinboro Lanes’ top women’s bowlers for many years before closure – tossed her first career 300 game in Wednesday Night Ladies League at Lost Lanes two weeks ago.
Abbott opened with 202 and 174 games for a dazzling 676 series.
“It was really exciting and overwhelming, a lot of hugs and tears of joy,” said the emotional Abbott, whose previous high game was 278, bowled in a women’s tournament in Cleveland in 1990’s. “Some women did not realize I was bowling that well and others thought I already had a 300 because of my 177 average.”
After many congratulatory hugs from her fellow bowlers, Abbott knew what she had to do next: Text a picture of the 300 on the scoring monitor to her 28-year-old son, who rolled his first and only 300 game in 2020.
“I wanted to share the joy with him,” she said. “He was very proud of his mom and shared it on Facebook before I could get home. Of course, he wanted to know what my series was. If I didn’t open in the 10th frame in my first and second games, I could have had my second career 700 series. I did beat him in series when he rolled his 300 game, so we have more competition to keep us rolling.”
Abbott’s 300 might not have been possible if not for Pulling. She explains:
“I got back into sanction bowling a few years ago now that Josh is older, and we are beginning to really enjoy bowling tournaments together, for kicks and giggles. We tend to compete a lot between ourselves when it comes to bowling to make it fun. It took me a few years to catch up with him on a 300 game, but I did.”
And, you will like this … Abbott’s perfecto bowling ball is nearly as old as her son – Yep!
“I have two bowling balls, but my 15-pound Zone is my favorite, and it is 25 years old,” she said. “In my opinion, using a bowling ball that old, you can’t go wrong. It can still shoot a perfect game.”
The first-time, 300-game roller Abbott was calm, cool, and collected in the 10th frame.
“After my first strike in the 10th frame, I had a strong feeling a 300 was possible. I just told myself to stay down, hit my mark and follow through, and fortunately, I did on all three shots.”
Role model Hanks
Abbott’s first 300 couldn’t have happened at a better place – Lost Lanes.
“I started bowling in a women’s league at Lost Lanes back in the 1980’s, then moved to Edinboro Lanes that were synthetic, until they closed. Since the 1980’s, I’ve bowled in many tournaments where Natalie (Hanks) was always competing. I’ve always admired her style and love for bowling as a competitor and even witnessed her 300’s and 700’s, never thinking I would ever get one.
“Coming back to Lost Lanes and having my first 300 in Natalie’s house and on wooden lanes is the highest honor I could ask for. Harry and Natalie should be commended, they work hard and long hours all season, they really take pride in their customers and their business.”
There is mutual respect between Abbott and Hanks, who acknowledged a few months ago that she has had great admiration for Abbott’s game from early on, and the Lost Lanes owner made sure not to miss any of her closing shots – even from her Found Lounge kitchen.
“I had to work because someone called off, but I made sure to watch her from the seventh frame on,” said Hanks, who has 14 career 300 games. “She buried that last shot. I was so happy for her, and it’s well deserving.”
Hanks also made sure to be one of the firsts to congratulate Abbott.
An emotional embrace, without a doubt.
Wachob perfect again
How about this Brandon Wachob fella?
Two weeks after throwing his second 300 game at Eastway Lanes in Erie this season, Wachob returned on Saturday … and guess what? … shot his third perfect game.
The amazing Wachob now has 30 career 300 games (this columnist incorrectly shorted him one in column two weeks ago).
“I do not know what to say,” said the loss-for-words’ Wachob on Monday night, who tossed a 733 series. “I really like my bowl reaction at Eastway.”
Teammate Kurt Baird, the Plaza Lanes’ co-proprietor, tips his cap to Wachob’s work in Erie: “Brandon just makes it work. The shot there can be so different each week. Sometimes he plays up the board outside, and sometimes he plays in around 15 to 20 (boards).”
The I79-North drive hasn’t been any better for Wachob than the last month.
County results
The Western Crawford County Men’s and Women’s Bowling Association Tournaments were held recently at Lakeside Lanes and Lost Lanes and the prize winners are:
• Men’s Team Handicap – 1. We Tried (Chris Villani, Kevin Ross, Marty Gallagher, Mike McHenry), 2,890; 2. Team Motiv (Jacob Shaffer, Phil Rice, Charlie Shaffer, Bob Mudger), 2,826.
• Men’s Team Scratch – 1. Gas Mask (Troy Johnson, Kurt Baird, Scott Grinnell, Rodrick Baird, 2,686; 2. Grandas (DJ Granda, Justin Foister, Brant Granda, Don Granda Jr.), 2,648.
• Women’s Team Handicap – 1. Cochranton Lanes (Lena Roxberry, Malinda Roberry, Kathleen Wolfe, Jasmine Shaffer), 2,684.
• Men’s Doubles Handicap – 1. Scott Snyder-Brian Malone, 1,425; 2. Troy Johnson-Rob Benge, 1,416; 3. Kevin Ross-Mike McHenry, 1,405; 4. Ted Foister-Tyler Foister, 1,379; 5. Todd Oakes-Garret Maracci, 1,375.
• Men’s Doubles Scratch – 1. Tom Archacki-Mike Machuga, 1,367; 2. Jim Hunter-Jim Lynn, 1,333; 3. Scott Grinnell-Rodrick Baird, 1,281; 4. Kurt Baird-Rodrick Baird, 1,279; 5. Phil Rice-Ricky Kanline, 1,246. (Note: I must … Archacki picked a Pro for his partner, really Tom! Just kidding, buddy. Notice who finished second?).
• Women’s Doubles Handicap – 1. Kelly Nelson-Amanda Anthony, 1,401; 2. Nancy Bohman-Barb Abbott, 1,345; 3. Donna Winsor-Rita Chaffee, 1,342; 4. Debra Donnell-Tara Szelinski, 1,333.
• Men’s Singles Handicap – 1. Garret Maracci, 787; 2. Rob Benge, 780; 3. Lori Rice, 756, 4. Mike Foulk, 725; 5. Brian Malone, 723; 6. Kevin Ross, 720; 7. Brandon Roxberry, 718; 8. Austin Bedow, 702.
• Men’s Singles Scratch – 1. Lee Duck, 762; 2. Mike Machuga, 713; 3. Jeff Keener, 696; 4. Troy Johnson, 675; 5. Bob Mudger, 666; 6. Rodrick Baird, 662; 7. Jim Lynn, 648; 8. Art Barnes, 637.
• Women’s Singles Handicap – 1. Cheri Reese, 747; 2. Jen Washok, 683; 3. Jasmine Shafer, 678; 4. Ann Archacki, 675; 5. Christine Osterberg, 670; 6. Carolyn Harned, 669; 7. Karen Steadman, 667; 8. Malinda Roxberry, 659; 9. Diane McHenry, 656; 9. Tara Szelinski, 656.
• Men’s All Events Handicap – 1. Lori Rice, 2,346; 2. Kevin Rose, 2,322.
• Men’s All Events Scratch – 1. Mike Machuga, 2,156; 2. Rodrick Baird, 2,033.
• Women’s All Events Handicap – 1. Cheri Reese, 2,144; 2. Barb Abbott, 2,099.
Column finale
The 2021-22 bowling journey comes to an end next week.
Who will be Cat’s Men’s Bowler of the Year? Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year? All-Cat Teams? Young Gun of the Year? Rookie of the Year? Cochranton Crusher?
Your wheels are spinning, huh?
The 2021-22 honorees …