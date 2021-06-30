The Meadville Tool City Volleyball Club is sending four teams to a national tournament next week.
The 2021 USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championship is in Kansas City, Missouri. The 14, 15 and 16-year-old teams will begin today and wrap up on Saturday. The 17-year-old squad will compete from July 4 to 7.
The teams mostly consist of athletes from local schools with some players coming from Erie County.
The 14s team is coached by Keely Hering, a current player at Penn State Behrend. Playing on the team are Braden Edmonds (McDowell), Erik Reese (McDowell), Kellen Ball (Meadville), Luc Sorensen (Meadville), Vincent Mosher (Fort LeBoeuf), Ben Fiely (Meadville), Aslan Shaffer (Meadville) and Caden Lazorishak (Maplewood).
At the helm of the 15s is Dan Hering, also coach at McDowell. The athletes are Calen Daubenspeck (Fort LeBoeuf), Lucas Weis-Miller (Fort LeBoeuf), Jacob Graham (Meadville), Aidan Probst (McDowell), Amarvir Kang (McDowell), Dawson Carroll (Cochranton), Jack Brown (Meadville) and Judah Jones (McDowell).
The 16s are led by Ryan Patton, the head coach for the Mercyhurst Women’s volleyball team. On Patton’s team are Cameron Schleicher (Meadville), Deke Patton (McDowell), Octavian Sperry (Erie First), Jackson Decker (Meadville), Landon Homa (Cochranton), Andrew Custead (Cochranton), Nolan Rados (Conneaut), Jack Wilcox (McDowell), Chase Miller (Cochranton) and RJ Nagg (McDowell).
The 17s are coached by Adam Roche. Roche is a former head coach at Thiel College and a current volunteer assistant at Cochranton. Playing for Roche are Julian Jones (Meadville), Caden Mealy (Meadville), Jaden Wilkins (Saegertown), Andrew Trost (McDowell), Daniel Easly (McDowell) and Mitch McKain (Meadville).