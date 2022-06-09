ELYSBURG — Five local trapshooting teams competed in the Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League championships in Elysburg last weekend with several athletes posting top-25 finishes.
Out of 29 teams, Cambridge Springs was second with 478 points, Maplewood was fifth (473), Saegertown was seventh (465), Conneaut was tenth (460), and Cochranton was thirteenth (457). Fort LeBoeuf won the shoot with 479 points and General McLane was third with 478.
Cambridge Springs had 16 student-athletes participate in the championship. James Sherman led the way with a fourth-place finish and a total score of 98. Henry Racop finished tenth (69). Also recording top-25 finishes were Tyler King (11), Ian Henderson (12), Grace Snow (14), Mackenzie Beck (16), Brody Beck (25) and Curtis Caldwell (25).
Thirteen Maplewood athletes competed with several high finishes. Alic Jackson (99) and Landon Lentz (89) placed third and fourth, respectively. Landon Pierce and Garrett Dewey each tied for fourth in their respective divisions. Also in the top-25 was Allora McCarl and Tyler Tenney, who each finished 17th.
Saegertown had the most participants of any local school with 22. Leading the charge was Kylie Benek who tied for fifth place and accumulated 73 points. Fayelynn McWright tied for sixth place with 79 points. Also in the top-25 were Quincy Zook (12), Emma Spencer (18), Sydnee Bowersox (21) and Drew Hunter (25).
Twenty-two students from Conneaut shot in the competition with three top-three placers. Tiffany Lowe was the highest finisher in second place with 86 points. Wesley Evans (79) and Josef Jordan (89) each placed third. Derek Chiocco tied for fourth (98) and Brandon Medrick tied for fifth (88). Also in the top-25 was Rylee Jones (10), Connor Pressler (10), Zackary Gardner (11), Tanner Saulsbery (11), Abigail Beightol (14), Kameron Kelly (14), Isabella Lowe (16), Jonathan Haeck (22) and Mason Stone (25).
Cochranton had ten members on its team at the state shoot. Sierra Shoup tied for seventh and was the top shooter for the team. Fallyn Lantz finished ninth, Peyton Styche was tied for eleventh, Chloa Lippert was fifteenth, Evan Burchfield was tied for twentieth and Zoe Allen was twenty-fourth.
