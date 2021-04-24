Softball
Moore leads Cards
COCHRANTON — Lexie Moore had a two-homer day for the second time this season to help lead Cochranton to a 9-4 win over Girard on Friday in non-region softball action.
Moore wasn’t the only Cardinal to go long twice against the YellowJackets. Chelsey Freyermuth also smacked a pair of home runs. Moore added a double to her line and finished 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs. Freyermuth drove in three runs. Taytum Jackson also had two hits.
GIRARD (4)
(AB-R-H-RBI) McDonald 4-0-1-0, Simmons 3-1-1-0, Kohan 4-1-1-0, Williams 2-0-0-0, Lawrence 2-0-0-0, Williams 4-2-4-1, Montgomery 4-0-2-1, Adams 4-0-1-1, Serrano 4-0-1-1, Fiolex 3-0-0-0. Totals 34-4-11-4.
COCHRANTON (9)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Jackson 3-0-2-0, Lippert 4-0-1-2, Moore 4-2-3-4, McGill 4-0-1-0, Ewing 4-1-1-0, Freyermuth 3-2-2-3, Heim 3-0-0-0, Richter 3-1-0-0, Rose 2-1-1-0, Douglas 0-2-0-0, Sokol 0-0-0-0. Totals 30-9-11-9.
Girard0001201—4113
Cochranton202140x—9112
BATTING
2B: G — Williams; C — Moore.
HR: C — Moore 2, Freyermuth 2.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) G — Williams LP 6-11-9-7-4-5; C — Jackson WP 7-11-4-4-0-9.
Baseball
Cats rally past Orioles
FRANKLIN — Saegertown scored five runs in the sixth inning to erase a 6-2 deficit en route to a 9-7 win over Rocky Grove on Friday in Region 3 baseball action.
Foxx Mook doubled and scored twice for the Panthers. Dylan Flinchbaugh had a pair of RBIs.
SAEGERTOWN (9)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Reagle 2-2-1-0, Shaffer 4-2-1-0, Balog 5-1-0-0, Flinchbaugh 4-0-1-2, Caldwell 3-0-0-0, Davison 2-0-0-1, Young 1-0-0-0, Mook 2-2-1-0, Hernandez 3-1-1-1, Nearhoff 4-1-1-1. Totals 30-9-6-5.
ROCKY GROVE (7)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Clayton 3-1-2-1, Toscano 2-0-0-1, Henderson 3-1-0-0, Burkhardt 4-1-2-1, Knupp 4-0-1-1, Hamilton 2-1-1-1, Wilson 4-0-1-0, Shields 2-1-1-0, Eyler 4-0-0-1, Martz 0-1-0-0, Gavin 0-1-0-0. Totals 28-7-8-6.
Saegertown1000152—965
Rocky Grove3300010—783
BATTING
2B: S — Mook; RG — Burkhardt.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) S — Flinchbaugh 1-4-6-1-1-0, Mook 21/3-2-0-0-0-3, Davison WP 32/3-2-1-1-3-3; RG — Henderson 5-4-4-1-3-5, Clayton LP 2/3-1-3-2-2-0, Knupp 1/3-0-1-1-2-1, Hamilton 1/3-1-1-1-2-1, Burkhardt 2/3-0-0-0-1-1.
Spa’s Cunningham throws gem
RUSSELL — Walker Cunningham allowed just one hit through seven innings to lead Cambridge Springs to an 11-0 win over Eisenhower on Friday in Region 3 baseball action.
Cunningham struck out nine and walked one in the win. Brock Cunningham, Trent Wheeler and Bryce Kania had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Wheeler doubled. Brock Cunningham and Jaden Grubbs drove in two runs apiece.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (11)
(AB-R-H-RBI) B. Cunningham 5-1-2-2, Wheeler 5-2-2-1, W. Cunningham 2-2-0-0, Grubbs 3b 5-0-1-2, Jardina 5-1-1-1, McElhinney 0-0-0-0, Held 5-0-1-0, Henderson ss 3-1-1-0, Kania 2b 3-2-2-0, Dragosavac cf 3-2-0-0, Gorton 0-0-0-0. Totals 36-11-10-6.
EISENHOWER (0)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Alexander 2-0-1-0, Trumbull 3-0-0-0, Beers 3-0-0-0, Gray 3-0-0-0, Kellogg 3-0-0-0, Rohlin 0-0-0-0, Childs 2-0-0-0, Benson 2-0-0-0, Chapman 2-0-0-0, Jensen 1-0-0-0, Jakubczak 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-0-1-0.
Cam. Springs2100134—11101
Eisenhower0000000— 0110
BATTING
2B: CS — Wheeler.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) CS — W. Cunningham WP 7-1-0-0-1-9; E — Trumbull LP 5-6-4-1-2-4, Gray 2-4-7-2-3-1.
CASH stuns ’Cats
LINESVILLE — Conneaut scored four runs in the sixth inning to beat Northwestern 6-5 on Friday in non-region baseball action.
Alex Nottingham had three hits to lead the Eagles. Ryan Richardson took the mound in relief and pitched the final 22/3 innings, allowing no hits with one walk and six strikeouts to pick up the win.
NORTHWESTERN (5)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Madurski 4-3-3-1, Thomas 3-0-0-0, Kitcey 4-0-1-1, Cottrell 4-0-0-0, Hawley 3-0-0-0, Timm 3-1-2-0, Wienczkowski 3-1-2-0, Glasl 3-0-0-1, Bird 3-0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0-0, Pollick 0-0-0-0. Totals 30-5-8-3.
CONNEAUT (6)
Herr 2-0-0-1, Nottingham 3-1-3-0, White 4-0-1-1, McKalip 4-0-0-0, Mihoci 1-1-0-0, Kornman 1-0-0-0, Richardson 1-1-0-0, Stright 0-1-0-0, Kullen 2-1-1-0, Bartholomew 1-1-0-0, Roncaglione 2-0-0-1. Totals 21-6-5-3.
Northwestern1301000—582
Conneaut110004x—652
BATTING
2B: NW — Timm, Madurski; C — White, Nottingham.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) N — Glasl 5-5-2-2-3-5, Barnes 1/3-0-3-3-1-0, Kitcey 2/3-0-1-0-2-2; C — Mihoci 2-4-4-2-1-2, Kornman 21/3-4-1-1-1-4, Richardson 22/3-0-0-0-1-6.
Boys volleyball
Devils sweep CP
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs swept Cathedral Prep (25-7, 25-8, 25-8) in boys volleyball action on Friday at the Devils Den.
The Blue Devils were led by Jackson Mumford with eight kills. Jayden Shinsky, standing at 6-foot-6, added seven blocks.
Aidan Rauscher contributed 11 digs and 21 service points. Jacob Dies dished 12 assists in the win.
The win gives SPA a 4-3 record on the season while Prep dropped to 0-5.
Cambridge is in action again today at home at 11 a.m. against Route 19 rival Saegertown.
Orioles drop Eagles
FRANKLIN — Rocky Grove outlasted Conneaut 16-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-13 in Region 1 boys volleyball action on Thursday.
Evan Alsdorf had 12 kills and 20 digs for the Eagles. Also notching double-doubles were Josh Anderson (12 kills ,15 digs) and Nolan Rados (11 kills, 13 digs). Carter Osborn had 38 assists and five kills.
Boys lacrosse
Bulldogs rout Tigers
MEADVILLE — Mike Mahoney scored six goals and Meadville won its fifth straight Friday with a 17-4 win over Fairview in District 10 lacrosse at Bender Field.
The Bulldogs (7-2)took command early, scoring five first-period goals and led 7-0 before Fairview scored.
Brandon Cornell had three goals, one assist and two groundballs.
Andy Hauser, Timmy Plyler and Leyton Gregor each scored twice for Meadville. Vincen Rinella and Sam Burchard each added goals. Justin Agnew had 11 groundballs and Plyer picked up four.
The JV Bulldogs dropped a 6-2 decision.
Meadville returns to action Wednesday when they host Fairview again.