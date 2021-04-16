Spa takes advantage of Rocky Grove mistakes; cruise to win
FRANKLIN — Cambridge Springs took advantage of nine walks, eight errors and eight hits en route to an 18-3 win over Rocky Grove in Region 2 softball action on Thursday.
Taylor Smith was 2-for-2 with four runs and two RBIs for the Devils. Maddie Dragosavac drove in three runs. Myranda Findlay had two RBIs. Hailee Rodgers allowed just three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts on the mound.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (18)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Verbanac cf 2-2-0-0, Miller lf 3-2-1-1, Lewis c 2-0-1-1, Smith 3b 2-4-2-2, Findlay 1b 2-2-1-2, Rodgers p 4-0-1-1, Dragosavac dp 3-0-0-3, Acosta-Reyes 2b 3-2-1-1, C. Schultz ss 3-2-0-1, Boylan rf 0-0-0-0, Goetz 0-1-0-0, Cole pr 0-3-0-0, DuPont ph 1-0-0-0. Totals 25-18-8-12.
ROCKY GROVE (3)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Jacoby c 2-1-0-0, Rhoads ss 3-1-0-0, Rice 2b 3-1-0-0, Winslow p 1-1-0-0, Chambers lf 2-0-0-0, Montgomery 1b 1-0-1-1, Cresswell 3b 2-0-0-0, Knapp dp 2-0-0-0, Cable cf 2-0-0-0, Toland rf 2-0-0-0. Totals 20-3-2-1.
Cam. Springs 710 73 — 1 8 2
Rocky Grove 000 12 — 3 2 8
BATTING
2B: RG — Montgomery.
3B: CS — Miller.
Boys volleyball
Bulldogs sweep EFC
ERIE — Meadville swept past Erie First Christian 25-14, 25-18, 25-7 on Thursday in Region 1 boys volleyball action.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs were Charlie Waid and Julian Jones with 10 kills and five digs apiece. Jackson Decker had six kills, seven digs and five aces. Caden Mealy had 34 assists and four aces.
Meadville won the JV match in two sets.
Trojans upend Eagles
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — McDowell cruised past Conneaut 25-13, 25-12, 25-12 in Region 1 volleyball action on Thursday.
Carter Osborn had eight assists for Conneaut. Nolan Rados had five kills and Josh Anderson tallied eight digs.
Nate Hayes had 14 assists and five kills for the Trojans while Andy Trost added seven kills, Jaden Harper six kills, Daniel Easly nine digs and Will Dean eight assists.