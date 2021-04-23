FRANKLIN — Cochranton broke open a tied game with back-to-back three-run innings in the fifth and sixth to defeat Rocky Grove 8-2 in a Region 2 matchup on Thursday.
Jaylin McGill and Katelyn Ewing powered the Cardinals, each going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. McGill also scored two runs.
Ewing also turned in a full seven innings on the mound. She allowed two runs off of eight hits and struck out six batter. Both runs came on a two-run homer from Orioles’ Kennedi Winslow.
The Cardinals outhit Rocky Grove 15-8 with doubles from McGill, Kaylin Rose, Chloa Lippert, and Taytum Jackson.
With the win, Cochranton moves to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 2.
Cochranton (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jackson 5-1-2-1, Kriner 0-0-0-0, Lippert 4-0-2-0, Moore 5-0-0-1, McGill 4-2-3-2, Ewing 4-0-3-2, Vittorio 3-0-1-0, Freyermuth 4-1-1-0, Richter 4-0-2-0, Rose 3-1-1-1, Sokol 0-3-0-0, Douglas 0-0-0-0. Totals 36-8-15-7.
Rocky Grove (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacoby 4-1-1-0, Rice 4-0-2-0, Winslow 3-1-1-2, Montgomery 3-0-1-0, Chambers 3-0-1-0, Taylor 1-0-0-0, Rhoads 3-0-2-0, Gresswell 3-0-0-0, Knapp 3-0-0-0, Cable 3-0-0-0, Gordon 0-0-0-0. Totals 30-2-8-2.
Cochranton1100330 — 8 15 3
Rocky Grove 0020000 — 2 8 4
BATTING
2B: C — Rose, Lippert, Jackson, McGill; RG — Rice, Rhoads.
HR: RG — Winslow.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) C — Ewing W 7-8-2-2-5-6; RG — Gresswell L 7-15-8-7-3-1.
Records: Cochranton 5-3; Rocky Grove 3-5.
Baseball
Saegertown blanks Spa
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown used a nine-run fifth inning to push past Cambridge Springs in a Region 3 baseball game on Thursday.
Clinging to a one-run lead, the Panthers exploded in the bottom of the fifth for nine runs to put SPA away.
Dylan Flinchbaugh and Jaden Reagle each went 2-for-3 with an RBI each. Zach Balog had a big day, hitting 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs. Balog also had a double.
On the mound, Henry Shaffer pitched a one-hitter through all five innings and struck out five batters.
Trent Wheeler had the only hit for the Blue Devils on the day.
The win advanced Saegertown to 3-3 on the season and dropped Cambridge to 7-2.
Cambridge Springs (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) B. Cunningham 1-0-0-0, Wheeler 2-0-1-0, W. Cunningham 2-0-0-0, Grubbs 2-0-0-0, Jardina 2-0-0-0, Henderson 2-0-0-0, Kania 2-0-0-0, Dragosavac 1-0-0-0, Held 0-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-1-0.
Saegertown (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Reagle 3-1-2-1, Shaffer 4-1-0-1, Balog4-2-3-4, Flinchbaugh 3-0-2-1, Caldwell 2-1-1-1, Mook 2-1-0-0, Nearhoff 1-1-1-0, Davison 2-1-1-1, Hernandez 1-0-0-1, Joe 2-1-0-0, Young 0-1-0-0. Totals 24-10-10-10.
Cambridge00000xx — 01 1
Saegertown 00109xx— 10 10 1
BATTING
2B: S — Balog.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) CS — Henderson L 41/3-8-5-5-1-4, Grubbs 1/3-1-3-3-1-0, B. Cunningham 1/3-1-2-2-0-0; S — Shaffer W 5-1-0-0-1-5.
Records: Cambridge Springs 7-2; Saegertown 3-3.
Boys Volleyball
Spa falls to McDowell
ERIE — McDowell blanked Cambridge Springs (25-17, 25-14, 25-16) in boys volleyball action on Thursday.
The Blue Devils were led by Aidan Rauscher with nine digs, Jacob Dies with eight blocks and Josh Reisenauer with seven kills. SPA dropped to 3-3 on the season.
The Trojans were paced by Nate Hayes with 18 assists, eight kills and five digs. Will Dean added 15 assists in the win. McDowell advanced to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the region.
McDowell defeated the Cambridge JV team 2-0 (25-21, 25-14).
Panthers sweep Eagles
ERIE — Saegertown boys volleyball swept Erie First Christian (25-11, 25-9, 25-21) on Thursday.
Max Fuller led the Panthers in kills with 10 and added 11 digs. Jaden Wilkins had eight kills.
Jake Reisinger tallied 13 digs and Logan Ingram dished 21 assists to his teammates. Conrad Williams had four kills, four blocks and five digs.
The win gives Saegertown a 3-2 overall record on the season. The team is 2-1 in region action with its loss coming against Meadville.