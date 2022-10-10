Cards take care of Braves
ERIE — The Cochranton girls volleyball team defeated Region 2 opponent Iroquois 3-0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-18) on Monday. With the win, the Lady Cardinals improve to 11-0 in region play and 12-1 overall.
Devyn Sokol led the team with 12 kills while Brooklyn Needler recorded seven kills and aces each. Eve Pfeiffer and Claire McCartney earned five kills each. Dana Jackson orchestrated the offense with 28 assists.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action today as they host another region opponent in Eisenhower at 7 p.m.
