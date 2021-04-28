Cardinals down Eagles 16-0

COCHRANTON — Lexie Moore drilled two home runs in the first inning to lead Cochranton to a 16-0 lead over Youngsville in a Region 2 matchup on Tuesday. 

After two quick outs, Moore hit a home run to get the Cardinals started. After several walks and singles, Moore homered again to bring three runs in.

A Chelsey Freyermuth single brought Jaylin McGill in for the 11th score of the inning. 

In the second inning, three straight Cardinal doubles helped the team add five runs to take a 16-0 lead.

On the mound, Taytum Jackson allowed one hit and struck out five batters. 

Moore went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Chloa Lippert added three RBIs going 2-for-3 at the plate. McGill had two doubles and scored three runs. 

Cochranton is now 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the region. Youngsville is 0-5 on the season. 

 

Youngsville (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Weissinger 2-0-0-0, Carnahan 2-0-0-0, Goss 2-0-0-0, Wyguin 0-0-0-0, Carrington 1-0-1-0, Vanguilder 1-0-0-0, Helman 1-0-0-0, Romanoski 0-0-0-0, Wilhelm 1-0-0-0. Totals 10-0-1-0. 

Cochranton (16)

(AB-R-H-BI) Jackson 2-1-0-0, Lippert 3-0-2-3, Moore 2-2-2-4, Douglas 1-1-1-1, McGill 3-3-2-1, Freyermuth 1-1-1-1, Heim 3-1-2-1, Vittorio 0-1-0-1, Richter 3-2-2-1, Rose 0-2-0-0, Sokol 0-2-0-0. Totals 18-16-12-13. 

Youngsville   000       xxx  x       0      1      2

Cochranton   (11)5x    xxx  x       16    12     0

BATTING

2B: C — McGill 2, Lippert, Douglas. 

HR: C —Moore 2.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) Y — Helman L 2-12-16-6-8-0; C — Jackson W 3-1-0-0-2-5.

Records: Youngsville 0-5; Cochranton 7-3.  

 

Track and Field

 

Oilers take down ‘Dogs

OIL CITY — The Oil City boys and girls track and field teams defeated Meadville on Tuesday in Region 3 action. 

The girls lost 117-33 and had two winners on the day. Riley Fronce won the 1,600-meter-run (5:49:62) and the 800-meter-run (2:36:13).

The boys lost 107-42 and posted five winners. Khalon Simmons was a winner in the long (18’ 1 1/2”) and triple jumps (40’2”). His triple jump mark qualified for the District 10 meet.

Max Dillaman won the 3,200-meter-run (10:44:62) and Teddy Ernst won the 800 (2:17:58). The 3,200-meter-relay team consisting on Dillaman, Ernst, Charlie Minor and Anthony Gionti also won (9:08:25).

The girls team dropped to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in the region. The boys fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the region. 

