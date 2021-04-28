Cardinals down Eagles 16-0
COCHRANTON — Lexie Moore drilled two home runs in the first inning to lead Cochranton to a 16-0 lead over Youngsville in a Region 2 matchup on Tuesday.
After two quick outs, Moore hit a home run to get the Cardinals started. After several walks and singles, Moore homered again to bring three runs in.
A Chelsey Freyermuth single brought Jaylin McGill in for the 11th score of the inning.
In the second inning, three straight Cardinal doubles helped the team add five runs to take a 16-0 lead.
On the mound, Taytum Jackson allowed one hit and struck out five batters.
Moore went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Chloa Lippert added three RBIs going 2-for-3 at the plate. McGill had two doubles and scored three runs.
Cochranton is now 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the region. Youngsville is 0-5 on the season.
Youngsville (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Weissinger 2-0-0-0, Carnahan 2-0-0-0, Goss 2-0-0-0, Wyguin 0-0-0-0, Carrington 1-0-1-0, Vanguilder 1-0-0-0, Helman 1-0-0-0, Romanoski 0-0-0-0, Wilhelm 1-0-0-0. Totals 10-0-1-0.
Cochranton (16)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jackson 2-1-0-0, Lippert 3-0-2-3, Moore 2-2-2-4, Douglas 1-1-1-1, McGill 3-3-2-1, Freyermuth 1-1-1-1, Heim 3-1-2-1, Vittorio 0-1-0-1, Richter 3-2-2-1, Rose 0-2-0-0, Sokol 0-2-0-0. Totals 18-16-12-13.
Youngsville 000 xxx x — 0 1 2
Cochranton (11)5x xxx x — 16 12 0
BATTING
2B: C — McGill 2, Lippert, Douglas.
HR: C —Moore 2.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) Y — Helman L 2-12-16-6-8-0; C — Jackson W 3-1-0-0-2-5.
Records: Youngsville 0-5; Cochranton 7-3.
Track and Field
Oilers take down ‘Dogs
OIL CITY — The Oil City boys and girls track and field teams defeated Meadville on Tuesday in Region 3 action.
The girls lost 117-33 and had two winners on the day. Riley Fronce won the 1,600-meter-run (5:49:62) and the 800-meter-run (2:36:13).
The boys lost 107-42 and posted five winners. Khalon Simmons was a winner in the long (18’ 1 1/2”) and triple jumps (40’2”). His triple jump mark qualified for the District 10 meet.
Max Dillaman won the 3,200-meter-run (10:44:62) and Teddy Ernst won the 800 (2:17:58). The 3,200-meter-relay team consisting on Dillaman, Ernst, Charlie Minor and Anthony Gionti also won (9:08:25).
The girls team dropped to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in the region. The boys fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the region.