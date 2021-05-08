Walker’s 5 hits leads ‘Dogs to 21-11 win
Meadville’s bats were hot throughout a 21-11 win against Region 2 opponent Sharon on Friday at Eldred Glen.
After being down 11-5 entering the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs scored 16 runs in the next three innings to secure the victory.
A monster nine-run sixth inning put the game out of reach. Brady Walker, Jordan Young, Carson McGowan, Owen Garvey, Gavin Beck and Rocco Tartaglione all had an RBI in the inning.
Walker was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with four singles and a double. He also had four runs and four RBIs. He also got the win on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs over three innings
All in all, the Bulldogs recorded 19 hits in the game.
Meadville is now 5-6 overall and 5-4 in the region. Sharon dropped to 4-5 and 3-5 in the region.
SHARON (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Koss 4-1-1-0, Brown 1-3-0-0, Stanek 2-2-0-0, Rodriques 4-2-2-2, Currie 4-2-3-5, Voytik 4-0-0-0, Scarmak 3-0-1-2, Piccirilli 3-0-0-0, Santino 1-1-0-0. Totals 26-11-7-9.
MEADVILLE (21)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 5-2-1-0, Tartaglione 4-4-3-2, Walker 5-4-5-4, Young 4-3-3-2, Arpin 2-0-0-0, McGowan 1-2-1-2, Holeva 4-1-2-1, Garvey 4-2-3-6, Altman 0-0-0-0, Blood 3-1-0-0, Beck 3-2-1-3, Reichel 0-0-0-0. Totals 35-21-19-20.
Sharon 430400 x— 11 7 1
Meadville 320619 x— 21 19 3
BATTING
2B: S — Currie; M — Garvey, Anderson, Beck, Walker.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) S — Currie L 3-10-11-10-5-3, Cattron 2-7-5-5-2-2, Scarmak 1/3-1-5-5-4-0, Logan 1/3-1-0-0-1-0; M — Walker W 3-1-0-0-0-2, Johnson 3-6-11-8-5-3.
Records: Sharon 4-6; Meadville 5-6.
Softball
CASH downs Erie 12-5
ERIE — At Erie, the Conneaut softball team hit two home runs and scored 12 runs in a 12-5 win against Erie High on Thursday in a Region 5 matchup.
The Eagles scored five runs in the first inning off of three singles and three Erie errors.
In the third, Linda Shepard hit a solo homer off the first pitch of the inning. Jaidyn Jordan followed with a home run of her own later in the inning to bring two runs in.
Jordan went 3-for-4 at the plate with one run and four RBIs.
Shepard got the win on the mound, allowing five runs off of five hits over four innings.
With the win, Conneaut is now 8-3 overall while Erie dropped to 1-6.
CONNEAUT (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mead 5-1-0-0, Bortnick 4-0-0-0, Cook 4-2-2-1, Shepard 3-1-1-1, Wise 4-2-2-2, Stevenson 4-3-2-1, Jacobs 3-1-0-0, Jordan 4-1-3-4, Thomas 3-0-0-0, Boyer 1-0-0-1, Grebiner 0-1-0-0, Barabas 0-0-0-0. Totals 35-12-10-10.
ERIE (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Plyler 4-0-1-0, Grychowski 3-1-1-0, Conners 4-0-1-1, Sharpe 4-2-0-0, Wolfram 2-1-0-0, Hendricks 3-1-2-2, Chow 3-0-0-0, Chow 3-0-1-1, Crawford 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-5-6-4.
Conneaut503 200 2 —12 10 5
Erie020 210 0 —5 6 6
BATTING
2B: C — Cook; E — Grychowski, Conners.
HR: C — Shepard, Jordan
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) C — Shepard W 4-5-5-1-0-4; Cook 3-1-0-0-1-4; E — Sharpe L 7-10-12-5-0-5.
Records: Conneaut 8-3; Erie 1-6.
Boys volleyball
Cards sweep Steelers
COCHRANTON — The cochranton boys volleyball team swept Farrell (25-10, 25-12, 25-18) on Friday.
Greyson Jackson dished 31 assists in the win. Louden Gledhill led the team in kills with nine while Tyler George added eight.
On defense, Kyle Hoffman had seven digs.
The Cardinals are now 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the region.