story conference game mdvll 12-6 gm 8-7
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-1-1-0, Tartaglione 3-0-0-0, B. Walker 3-0-0-0, Young 4-0-1-1, Garvey 3-0-1-0, M. Walker 3-0-0-0, Beck 3-0-1-0, Jefferson 1-0-1-0, Miller 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-2-5-1.
General McLane (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Banks 4-1-1-0, Swanson 3-1-0-0, Sheeder 3-0-0-0, Morrow 3-1-2-2, Kizer 3-0-1-0, Chorney 3-1-1-2, Turner 3-0-1-0, Salvo 3-0-1-0, Fiscus 3-0-1-0. Totals 28-4-8-4.
Meadville 101 000 0 — 2 5 2
General McLane 400 000 x — 4 8 1
BATTING
2B: GM — Morrow
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) GM — Fiscus WP 5.0-5-2-1-4-7, Sheeder 2.0-0-0-0-1-3; M — Walker LP 5.0-6-4-0-0-5, Tartaglione 1.0-2-0-0-0-2.
Records: Meadville 12-6; General McLane 8-7.
story conference cambridge now 10-5, youngsville 12-4
Youngsville (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 2-0-0-0, DeSimone 3-1-2-0, Lucks 1-0-1-1, K. Mesel 3-0-0-0, Dalrymple 1-0-0-0, Manning 2-0-0-0, Mancuso 1-0-0-0, T. Mesel 1-0-0-0, Senz 2-0-0-0. Totals 16-1-3-1.
Cambridge Springs (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bry. Kania 3-0-1-0, P. Gorton 3-3-2-2-, Bre. Kania 3-1-0-0, Field 2-3-1-1, Jardina 4-2-2-1, J. Gorton 1-0-1-0, Mazzadra 2-0-1-4, Riley 3-0-0-1, Thayer 2-2-0-0, Totals 23-11-8-9.
Youngsville 000 10x x — 1 3 2
Home Team 310 34x x — 11 8 0
BATTING
2B: C — J. Gorton; Y — Lucks
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Bre. Kania WP 5.0-3-1-1-6-4; HT — Manning LP 3.0-4-4-1-5-0, Lucks 1.0-4-3-3-1-0, M. DeSimone LP 0.2-0-4-0-2-1.
Records: Youngsville 12-4; Cambridge Springs 10-5.
story___ conference SAG now 15-2, IRO 7-9
sag next at Cambridge tuesday at 4
Iroquois (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Brown 4-2-3-0, Burkhardt 5-2-2-4, Doverspice 5-1-2-1, Bennett 5-1-1-1,. E. Alderson 5-1-1-2, Schaftner 1-0-1-1, Clark 2-0-0-0, Zwkowski 2-1-0-0, H. Alderson 4-0-0-0, Fisher 1-0-0-0, Moffett 4-0-0-0, theiss 1-0-0-0. Totals 39-9-10-9.
Saegertown (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 4-1-1-3, Young 4-2-2-0, H. Shaffer 3-1-1-1, Zirkle 4-1-1-0, W. Shaffer 2-1-0-1, Manning 4-2-2-2, Joe. Grundy 4-0-1-1, Crawford 3-1-0-1, Jon. Grundy 1-0-0-0, Jordan 4-0-1-0. Totals 33-10-9-9.
Iroquois 004 005 000 — 9 10 1
Home Team 414 000 001 — 10 9 3
BATTING
2B: I — Brown, H. Alderson, Burkhardt; S — Zirkle, Jordan, Burchill, Young, Manning.
3B: I — Bennett.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) I — Brown LP 5.0-6-9-6-4-6, Burkhardt 3.0-1-0-0-1-5; S — Shaffer WP 5.0-5-4-0-1-4, Joe. Grundy WP 3.0-2-0-0-1-6, Gardner WP 1.0-3-5-5-2-2.
Records: Iroquois 7-9; Saegertown 15-2.
