Obenrader’s no-hitter lifts Panthers over Cardinals
COCHRANTON — Mikaila Obenrader pitched a no-hitter and was one walk away from a perfect game to lead Saegertown to a 4-0 win against Cochranton in Region 2 softball on Saturday.
Obenrader struck out 16 batters over seven innings. She also went 1-3 at the plate and drove in a run.
The score was 0-0 entering the fifth inning, but the Panthers scored twice in the inning to break the stalemate. They added two more runs over the final two innings in the win.
Rhiannon Paris and Kylie Stafford each hit 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
For Cochranton, Jaylin McGill was the only batter to get on base. Taytum Jackson pitched all seven innings, striking out 10 batters and allowing ten hits.
The win improved Saegertown to 4-1 and the loss dropped Cochranton to 7-5.
SAEGERTOWN (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Paris 4-1-2-1, Stafford 4-1-2-1, Arblaster 4-0-1-0, Obenrader 3-0-1-1, Diesing 4-0-2-0, Smith 3-0-0-0, Kirdahy 2-1-1-0, Triola 2-0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-1-1, Mook 3-0-0-0, Nicholson 0-0-0-0, Mangold 0-1-0-0. Totals 30-4-10-4.
COCHRANTON (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jackson 3-0-0-0, Lippert 3-0-0-0, Moore 3-0-0-0, McGill 2-0-0-0, Freyermuth 2-0-0-0, Heim 2-0-0-0, Vittorio 2-0-0-0, Richter 2-0-0-0, Rose 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-0-0.
Saegertown 000 0211—4 10 0
Cochranton 000 0000—0 0 0
BATTING
2B: S — Diesing.
3B: S — Paris.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) S — Obenrader W 7-0-0-0-1-16; C — Jackson L 7-10-4-3-1-10.
Records: Saegertown 4-1; Cochranton 7-5.
LINESVILLE — Conneaut used an eight-run second inning to stay ahead of Franklin in a 9-5 win on Saturday in non-region softball.
Brooke Wise and Kaley Cook each recorded multiple hits in the win. Wise had one RBI and one run while Cook had two RBIs and one run.
Linda Shepard got the win on the mound for the Eagles. She allowed seven hits and struck out three batters.
CASH is now 7-3 on the season and is in action again on Tuesday for a Region 5 game against Fort LeBeouf at Linesville.
FRANKLIN (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Hoobler 4-1-1-0, Janidlo 4-1-1-0, Fry 4-0-0-0, Edge 2-2-1-3, Atnell 3-0-2-1, Hicks 2-0-1-1, Hanna 2-0-0-0, Wilmer 4-0-0-0, Fitgerald 3-1-3-0. Totals 28-5-9-5.
CONNEAUT (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mead 3-1-0-0, Bortnick 4-1-0-0, Cook 3-1-2-2, Boyer 0-1-0-0, Shepard 3-1-1-0, Wise 3-1-2-1, Harrington 2-1-1-1, Grebiner 2-1-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0-0, Jacobs 0-1-0-0, Stevenson 1-0-0-0. Totals 23-9-6-4.
Franklin 000 140 0 — 5 9 3
Conneaut080 100 x — 9 6 0
BATTING
3B: F — Edge.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) F — Edge L 5-3-3-1-2-6, Hoobler 1-3-6-6-3-0; C — Shepard W 4 1/3-7-5-5-2-3, Shrock 2 1/3-2-0-0-4-3.
Records: Franklin 7-5; Conneaut 7-3.
Cards lose close one
COCHRANTON — In Cochranton’s second game on Saturday, they dropped a close game to Eisenhower 5-4 in Region 2 softball action.
The Cardinals held a 3-0 lead until Eisenhower fought back with five unanswered runs. Cochranton added a run in the sixth, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Cochranton mustered four hits on the day, coming from Lexie Moore, Jaylin McGill, Chelsey Freyermuth and Carly Richter.
On the mound, Katelyn Ewing took the loss. Ewing pitched all seven innings and struck out eight batters. She allowed one earned run off of five hits.
The Cardinals are back in action on Tuesday for a Region 2 matchup with Union City.
EISENHOWER (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Gesing 4-0-1-1, Frank 4-0-3-0, Smyth 4-0-1-2, Jones 3-1-0-0, Hagadarn 3-0-0-0, Chase 2-1-0-0, Morrison 2-1-0-0, Benson 1-0-0-0, Kellog 1-1-0-0, Napolinto 3-1-0-0. Totals 27-5-5-3.
COCHRANTON (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jackson 4-0-0-0, Lippert 4-0-0-0, Moore 3-1-1-0, McGill 4-0-1-1, Freyermuth 3-1-1-0, Heim 3-1-0-0, Vittorio 3-0-0-1, Needler 0-0-0-0, Richter 2-0-1-1, Rose 3-0-0-0, Douglas 0-1-0-0. Totals 29-4-4-3.
Eisenhower 000 212 0 — 5 5 4
Cochranton 210 001 0 — 4 4 3
BATTING
2B: E — Frank.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) E — Jones W 7-4-4-0-1-2; C — Ewing L 7-5-5-1-6-8.
Records: Eisenhower 2-5; Cochranton 7-5.
Baseball
Eagles lose to Rockets
TITUSVILLE — Conneaut scored once in the first inning but failed to register anymore runs in a 6-1 loss against Titusville on Saturday in non-region game.
The Rockets answered the Eagles’ run with three of their own in the first inning. They would add three more in the fourth.
James Mihoci went a perfect 3-for-3 on the day and drove in Ryan Richardson for the team’s lone run. Andrew McKalip went 1-for-3 with a double.
Wyatt Kornman pitched three innings and allowed two hits and two runs. Ryan Richardson also pitched three innings, allowing four hits and three runs.
The loss dropped CASH to 4-8 on the season.
CONNEAUT (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Richardson 2-1-0-0, Stright 1-0-0-0, Nottingham 2-0-0-0, White 3-0-0-0, Mihoci 3-0-3-1, Herr 2-0-0-0, Kullen 1-0-0-0, McKalip 3-0-1-0, Thomas 3-0-0-0, Roncalione 3-0-0-0, White 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-1-4-1.
TITUSVILLE (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beach 4-1-2-1, Knapp 1-1-0-0, Durstine 3-1-0-0, Abrams 0-0-0-0, Titus 3-0-2-1, Canter 3-1-0-0, Obert 3-0-0-0, Neely 2-0-0-0, Baker 3-1-0-0, Burleigh 3-1-2-2, Stearns 0-0-0-0. Totals 25-6-6-4.
Conneaut 100 000 0 — 1 4 3
Titusville 300 300 x — 6 6 1
BATTING
2B: C — McKalip, Mihoci; T — Titus.
3B: T — Beach.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) C — Kornamn L 3-2-3-2-1-1; Richardson 3-4-3-0-2-2; T — Durstine W 5-2-1-0-2-9, Abrams 2-2-0-0-0-2.
Records: Conneaut 4-8; Titusville 4-6.
Panthers blank Iroquois
IROQUOIS — Saegertown used 17 strikeouts to beat Iroquois 4-0 in Region 2 baseball action on Saturday.
The Panthers took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as pitchers Henry Shaffer, Chandler Davison and Landon Caldwell blanked the Braves.
Zach Balog went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Caldwell and Anthony Hernandez also turned in hits in the game.
The win brings Saegertown to 7-3 on the season. The Panthers are in action again today at Eisenhower.
SAEGERTOWN (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Caldwell 3-1-1-0, Shaffer 3-1-0-0, Balog 3-1-1-2, Flinchbaugh 3-0-0-0, Mook 2-0-0-0, Young 2-0-0-0, Davison 1-0-0-0, Hernandez 4-0-1-0, Joe 3-1-0-0, Nearhoof 2-0-0-0, Wright 0-0-0-0. Totals 26-4-3-2.
IROQUOIS (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 3-0-0-0, Berkhardt 3-0-1-0, May 2-0-0-0, Chapman 3-0-0-0, Douespike 3-0-1-0, Hatton 3-0-0-0, Lewis 2-0-0-0, Belflore 1-0-1-0, Alderson 1-0-0-0, Burroughs 2-0-0-0, Brown 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-0-3-0.
Saegertown200 101 0 — 4 3 1
Iroquois000 000 0 — 0 3 5
BATTING
2B: S — Balog, Caldwell.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) S — Shaffer W 2 1/3-0-0-0-1-7, Davison 3-1-0-0-0-7, Caldwell 1-2-0-0-0-3; I — May L 4-2-3-2-7-6, Berkhardt 2-1-1-1-1-2, Brown 1-0-0-0-0-3.
Records: Saegertown 7-3; Iroquois 2-7.
Track and Field
Oil City Invitational
OIL CITY — Numerous Crawford County athletes performed well at the Oil City Invitational on Saturday.
On the track for the girls, Meadville’s Riley Fronce won the 1,600-meter-run (5:46:19), while her teammate Camryn Guffy was right behind her in second place (5:52:31).
Cambridge Springs’ Meaera Shannon won the 800-meter-run (2:26:00). Elizabeth Kline, also for Cambridge, placed fifth in the 400-meter-run (1:05:55).
Meadville’s Sydney Burchard placed eighth in the 300-meter-hurdles (58:99).
Both the girls 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams placed for Meadville with the 4x100 taking eighth and the 4x400 taking third.
On the boys side of things, Conneaut’s Simeon Hunter placed third in the 3,200-meter-run (10:37:99) and seventh in the 1,600-meter-run (4:51:73).
For Cambridge, Hunter Spaid took sixth in the 3,200-meter-run (10:49:50). His teammate, Bobby Moats, placed sixth in the 800-meter-run (2:11:82).
Max Dillaman, of Meadville took seventh in the 3,200 (4:02:60).
Meadville relay teams placed seventh in the 4x400 (4:02:46) and the 4x800 (9:09:60).
In the field, Khalon Simmons placed third in the triple jump (41-7.5) for Meadville.
Tiffany Onyeiwu earned a sixth-place finish in shot put (30-11.5), also for the Bulldogs.