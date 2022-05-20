LINESVILLE — Brooke Wise came up big for the Conneaut softball team after earning a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning in a 3-2 win against Warren. Wise finished 3-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
With the win, the Lady Eagles finish their regular season campaign with a 13-4 record.
The Lady Eagles scored a run in the first inning before the Lady Dragons responded with two runs in the second inning. The Lady Eagles tacked on another run in the sixth to force extra innings before Wise’s walk-off.
Julianna Jacobs also homered for the Lady Eagles.
On the mound, Erika Shrock pitched 7.1 innings and allowed five hits, two runs and four walks to go along with four strikeouts. Linda Shepard got the final two outs.
Panthers mercy-rule Cambridge 13-0
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown softball team defeated PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs 13-0 on Thursday at Bertram Field in the regular season finale for both teams. The Lady Panthers finished 12-4 while the Lady Blue Devils ended 8-8.
Saegertown’s Mikaila Obenrader and Brittany Houck each recorded a home run and two RBIs. Rhiannon Paris also drove in a pair of runs.
On the mound, Obenrader pitched all five innings and only allowed a hit and a walk on nine strikeouts.
The Lady Blue Devils only accounted for one hit, a single by Abbie Schultz. Aly Acosta Reyes also earned one stolen base. Overall, the Lady Blue Devils committed seven errors.
Triniti Caldwell pitched five innings for Cambridge and allowed seven hits, 13 runs and two walks while earning one strikeout.
Blue Devils blank Eagles 10-0
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs baseball team shut out Region 3 opponent Youngsville 10-0 on Thursday. The Blue Devils finished the regular season with an 8-8 record.
The Blue Devils scored four runs in the first inning before adding six more runs in the last two innings. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Bryce Kania, Brock Cunningham and Nathan Held each drove in a pair of runs. Preston Gorton, Brady Jardina and Josh Gorton also had one RBI each.
Preston Gorton pitched 3.1 innings and only allowed two hits and a walk while striking out a pair of batters. Alex Dubet pitched the final five outs and only allowed a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.
Hoffman no-hits Eagles in blowout
COCHRANTON — Dani Hoffman tossed a no-hitter in four innings during Cochranton’s 15-0 win over Region 2 foe Youngsville. Hoffman allowed eight walks and struck out six batters.
The Lady Cardinals finish the regular season with a record of 11-5.
Jaylin McGill tallied a home run while going 2-3 at the plate. Chelsey Freyermuth, Megan Heim, Kaylin Rose and Chloa Lippert drove in two runs each. Freyermuth, Heim and Lippert combined for four doubles. Heim also finished a perfect 4-4 at the plate.
Bulldogs drop season finale 10-5
ERIE — The Meadville baseball team lost to non-region opponent Mercyhurst Prep 10-5 on Thursday in its regular season finale. The Bulldogs end their regular season campaign with a 10-8 record.
The Bulldogs were up 5-3 entering the fourth inning, but the Lakers scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to seal it.
Owen Garvey and Brighton Anderson each finished with two RBIs. Anderson went 3-4 at the plate with a triple.
Mason Walker pitched 3.1 innings and allowed nine hits, nine runs (six earned) and two walks while earning two strikeouts. Rocco Tartaglione pitched 2.2 innings in relief and permitted one hit, one run and two walks on a pair of strikeouts.
