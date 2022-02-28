FARRELL — The Saegertown girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday after losing 59-22 against West Middlesex in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Big Reds made their presence known from the start after going out to a 23-9 lead after the first quarter. The Big Reds took a 49-15 lead into the locker room.
Emily Anthony led the Big Reds with 19 points, six assists and 10 steals. Carlie Beatty also went into double figures with 16 points. Beatty also grabbed nine rebounds. Taylor Tomko and Caitlin Stephens each scored nine points. Stephens also compiled eight rebounds.
Averie Braymer scored half of the Panthers' total points, finishing the game with 11. As the Panthers' lone senior, Braymer played her final game with Saegertown.
With their season over, the Panthers finish the year with a 9-14 record and a 7-7 record in Region 2 play.
West Middlesex will play another Crawford County team in Cochranton in the semi-finals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Sharon High School.
CASH drops close one to end season
ERIE — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost in the District 10 5A quarterfinals to Harbor Creek 41-40 on Saturday.
The Eagles led 40-34 with one minute left in the game, but the Huskies ended the game on a 7-0 run to move onto the semi-finals. Rylee Kaspar made a 3-pointer to knot the game at 40 before tacking on a free throw to give the Huskies the lead.
"They left it all out on the floor," said Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota. "As a coaching staff, we couldn't have asked for any better effort or heart from any of the girls. I mean they were focused. They were engaged. They played every possession like it was their last, so we're very proud of them for how not only how they played [Saturday], but throughout the course of the season."
Samantha Zank led the Huskies with 12 points. Elise Benim also tallied double figures with 10 points. Brooke Przybylski and Kaspar added eight and seven points, respectively.
Lainie Harrington led the Eagles with 15 points. Harrington also added 6 rebounds. Hannah Brady and Jaelyn Blood each compiled eight points and two assists. Sami Egli contributed six points, five rebounds and two steals.
With the Eagles' season now over, five seniors played their final game on Saturday: Blood, Egli, Rylee Jones, Jocelyn Denihan and Madison Thomas.
"I don't think we can put into words what this group means to the team," Krankota said. "I think that the impact that they've had on this program and on the culture is going to resonate for many years in the future. They have played a tremendous role in helping turn the program around in terms of the on court play. They've elevated us overall and we can't thank them enough for their contributions both on and off the court."
The Eagles end the season with a 11-11 record and a 7-5 record in Region 5 play.
Harbor Creek will play Slippery Rock in the semi-final round on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Meadville Area Senior High School.
MASH diver Minor wins 3A competition
ERIE — Meadville diver Charlie Minor won the District 10 3A diving competition for the second consecutive year. Minor, who earned 354.80 points, was assured of a district title because he was the only entrant. Minor will compete in the PIAA diving meet next month at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. Minor will look to improve on his eight place finish in las year's PIAA meet.