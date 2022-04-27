The Meadville baseball team defeated Region 2 rival Oil City 7-6 on Tuesday thanks to Mason Walker’s walk-off single.
Rocco Tartaglione finished 2-4 with four RBIs with his two hits being a double and a home run. On the mound, Tartaglione pitched the first four innings and allowed six hits, four runs and walks while striking out three.
Brady Walker went 3-4 with a couple of RBIs and a double and home run.
This was the Bulldogs’ second win against the Oilers in as many days as the Bulldogs took Mondays’ game 7-4. The Bulldogs are now 6-3 this season.
Meadville is scheduled to host another region foe in Greenville today at 4 p.m.
Hoffman leads Cards past Eagles
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cochranton softball team crushed Region 2’s Youngsville 24-4 on Tuesday.
After opening the game with six runs, the Lady Cardinals separated themselves by pouring on 15 runs in the second inning. The Lady Cardinals scored three more runs in the third.
The Lady Cardinals were propelled by Dani Hoffman, who threw a no-hitter in three innings of work. Hoffman gave up four runs (one earned) and six walks while striking out five.
Hoffman also got things done with her bat as she went 3-3 with four RBIs and two triples. Taytum Jackson finished 2-2 with a double and three RBIs. Chelsey Freyermuth went 2-3 with three RBIs and a double and triple. Brooklyn Needler finished 2-3 with a homer and three RBIs.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 5-2 on the season in the midst of a four-game winning streak.
Next, Cochranton will go to play another Region 2 opponent in Eisenhower on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Lady Bulldogs down Lady Royals
ERIE — The Meadville softball team racked up 23 runs in a 23-0 blowout against Erie High School on Tuesday in a Region 5 win.
Aliviah Ashton and Elliott Schleicher each drove in four runs in the win. Rylee Kregel went 3-4 and scored four runs with two RBIs. Ashton was a perfect 3-3 with three runs.
Freshman Kendall Mealy went 1-3 with a home run.
Katie Say went 3-4 and pitched a three-inning no-hitter. She struck out four batters and walked two.
Meadville is 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the region. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to host Conneaut on Thursday.
Bulldogs sweep Fort LeBoeuf
The Meadville boys volleyball team kept its undefeated season alive after defeating Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-15) in straight sets at the House of Thrills on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are now 8-0 this season.
Jackson Decker led the Bulldogs with 15 kills and eight digs. Kellen Ball chipped in with five kills and two blocks. Caden Mealy dished out 20 assists.
Junior varsity also won in two sets.
Meadville will be back in action next Tuesday as it hosts fellow Crawford County team Cambridge Springs at 7 p.m.
Cards outlast Blue Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cochranton boys volleyball team got the best of Crawford County rival Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-18) on Tuesday at the Devils Den.
Louden Gledhill led the Cardinals with 11 kills while Chase Miller added five kills. Greyson Jackson dished 17 assists and Andrew Custead contributed six digs.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday as Cochranton will be on the road again to take another Crawford County team in Saegertown while Cambridge Springs will go to McDowell. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
Panthers down Orioles
FRANKLIN — The Saegertown boys volleyball team swept Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-14) on Tuesday.
Jaden Wilkins led the panthers with 16 kills while contributing six digs. Conrad Williams added 11 kills. Sam Hetrick led the team with 13 digs. Brady Greco added 39 assists and eight digs.
Next, Saegertown will host Crawford County rival Cochranton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
CASH sweeps Cathedral Prep
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys volleyball team improved its overall record to 6-1 after sweeping Cathedral Prep 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-16) on Tuesday.
Carter Osborn stuffed the stat sheet with two aces, three kills and 15 assists. Spencer Foister added nine assists, a pair of aces and a kill. Jakob Welcheck contributed three aces and kills each. Nick Fidanza recorded five aces and four kills while Evan Alsdorf compiled four blocks and six kills. Dominick Cirri also got his first ever varsity kill.
Next, Conneaut will go to take on Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cards edge Orioles 4-2
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton baseball team defeated Region 3 foe Rocky Grove 4-2 on Tuesday.
Wyatt Barzak went 2-2 with a double, RBI and two walks. On the mound, Barzak pitched 6.2 innings and only allowed four hits, two runs and two walks while striking out 10 batters.
Andrew Albert and Bryce McDonough also drove in one run each.
Cochranton is scheduled to go to take on another region opponent in Youngsville today at 4 p.m.