UNION CITY — Abby Tingley did not allow a base runner through three innings and her teammates backed her at the plate as Union City cruised to a 15-0 win over Eisenhower on Wednesday in Region 2 softball action.

Tingley faced just nine batters and struck out seven of them.

Sydney Gilbert had a pair of hits, drove in three runs and scored three more for the Bears. Eliza Reynolds and Lucy Higley doubled. Emylee Zielinski had a triple.

  

Baseball 

 

Orioles top Cards

FRANKLIN — Reece Henderson struck out 13 through 51/3 innings to help lead Rocky Grove to a 4-1 win over Cochranton in Region 3 baseball action on Wednesday.

Wyatt Barzak was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Cardinals.

  

Knights upend Tigers

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — A nine-run fourth inning closed the door for Eisenhower as the Knights went on to beat Maplewood 13-2 on Wednesday in Region 3 baseball action.

Elliott Beuchat led the Tigers with two hits.

Owen Trumbull allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts for the Knights.

