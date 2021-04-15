UNION CITY — Abby Tingley did not allow a base runner through three innings and her teammates backed her at the plate as Union City cruised to a 15-0 win over Eisenhower on Wednesday in Region 2 softball action.
Tingley faced just nine batters and struck out seven of them.
Sydney Gilbert had a pair of hits, drove in three runs and scored three more for the Bears. Eliza Reynolds and Lucy Higley doubled. Emylee Zielinski had a triple.
Baseball
Orioles top Cards
FRANKLIN — Reece Henderson struck out 13 through 51/3 innings to help lead Rocky Grove to a 4-1 win over Cochranton in Region 3 baseball action on Wednesday.
Wyatt Barzak was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Cardinals.
Knights upend Tigers
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — A nine-run fourth inning closed the door for Eisenhower as the Knights went on to beat Maplewood 13-2 on Wednesday in Region 3 baseball action.
Elliott Beuchat led the Tigers with two hits.
Owen Trumbull allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts for the Knights.