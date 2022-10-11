RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls volleyball team cruised past Region 2 opponent Youngsville 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-7) on Tuesday.
With the win, the Lady Tigers are now 12-1 overall and 10-1 in region competition.
Sadie Thomas led the team with 12 kills and added four aces. Elizabeth Hunter was right behind Thomas with 11 kills. Madison O’Hara led the Lady Tigers with nine aces. Bailey Varndell paced the offense with 25 assists.
Maplewood will next go on the road to take on another region opponent in Erie First Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cards sweep Knights
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls volleyball team swept Region 2 opponent Eisenhower 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-11) on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals are now 13-1 overall and 12-0 in region play.
Devyn Sokol led the Lady Cardinals with nine kills while Lili Douglas and Ella Gallo recorded four kills each. Taytum Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with seven kills, nine digs and three aces. Dana Jackson orchestrated the offense with 24 assists.
Cochranton will go on the road to take on another region foe in Youngsville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Blue Devils down Bulldogs
TIDIOUTE — The Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team defeated Region 2 opponent Tidioute Community Charter School in a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-10, 25-10) on Tuesday.
With the win, the Lady Blue Devils improve to 6-4 overall with the same record in region play.
Brooke Eldred dominated with 19 kills. Claire Mumford added five kills while Maddie Dragosavac and Sydney Zilhaver contributed three each. Emily Boylan led the team with eight digs. Audrey Bullock earned the most service points with 12. Dragosavac and Kylee Miller compiled ten and nine service points, respectively. Kenda Boozer dished out 26 assists.
Cambridge will play another road game today at 7 p.m. against Youngsville for another region matchup.
Eagles run past Knights
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut cross country team defeated Franklin in a dual meet on Tuesday. The boys team won 26-31 while the girls squad earned a 24-31 win.
The Knights took the top two spots in the boys meet with Caleb Prettyman (18:18) and Jay Prettyman (19:12). However, the Eagles took the next four spots. Daniel Hunter paced the Eagles with a third place finish and a time of 19:44. Following Hunter was Mitchell Lasko (19:58), Nick Garcia (20:27) and Juan Montes (20:35).
The Knights also had the top runner on the girls’ side after Nadalie Latchaw finished the course with a time of 21:29. The Eagles then took the next three spots and were led by Kaylee Montes, who finished with a time of 23:41. Chloe Fields and Jessica Pelc finished behind Montes with times of 25:00 and 25:57, respectively.
The Eagles will next participate in the Rocky Grove Invitational on Saturday.
Chargers win in shutout
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Crawford Christian Academy Soccer team blanked Cornerstone Prep 4-0 on Tuesday at Slippery Rock Baptist Camp. With the win, the Chargers improve their record to 12-3.
The Chargers led 3-0 at halftime behind goals from Ethan Mattocks, Lance Flint and Ben Wise. Kodi Flint added a second-half goal to make it a four-goal game.
Kodi Flint and Dan Tyson split time at the net for the shutout.
We started slowly,” said Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks. “We were lethargic and back on our heels. Just before our opening goal, we started stringing together passes and creating chances. After Ethan scored, we found our stride and added two more quick goals. Cornerstone was aggressive and battled hard. The Wildcats had several strong players that caused us problems. In the end, however, we were able to blunt their attacks.”
The Chargers will be back in action on Friday for the opening game of the team’s invitational tournament at 2 p.m. The Chargers will play their first game against Heritage Christian, which is based in Cleveland.
Panthers win in five sets
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Saegertown girls volleyball team bested Region 3 opponent Slippery Rock 3-2 (15-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 16-14).
With the win, the Lady Panthers are now 9-2 overall with a 7-0 mark in region competition.
Brywn McLaughlin led the way with 19 kills while Alyssa Arblaster added 13. Defensively, Rylie Braymer led the team with 23 digs while Arblaster and Camryn Trzeciak contributed 14 each. Trzeciak also compiled three aces. Lindsey Greco orchestrated the offense with 43 assists.
Saegertown will next host Oil City on Thursday at 7 p.m. in another region game.
