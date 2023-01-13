RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team bested PENNCREST rival Saegertown 51-24 on Thursday. With the win, the Tigers improved to 10-3 overall and 5-0 in Region 2 play. The Panthers fell to 7-7 overall with a 3-2 mark in region competition.
The Tigers led 16-4 after the first quarter and never relinquished their lead.
Sadie Thomas led the Tigers with 12 points on six made shots from the field. Savannah O’Hara joined Thomas in double figures with 10 points. Madison Eimer contributed nine points.
Hailee Gregor and Maggie Triola each scored eight points to lead the Panthers.
Maplewood will next go to Harbor Creek on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a non-region game. Saegertown will have a week off before hosting Grove City on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a non-region matchup.
Panthers split dual matches
The Saegertown wrestling team defeated Region 2 foe Cambridge Springs 47-27 in a dual meet on Wednesday.
The Panthers started off the match by earning wins at 114 and 121. At 114, Carter Beck defeated Dakota Newell 15-0 in a technical fall. Then at 121, Travis Huya pinned William Marceau in 1:54.
After Huya’s pin, the Blue Devils won three consecutive matches. Brandon Hoover earned the Blue Devils’ first win of the night at 127 after pinning Nick Craig in 2:49. After Preston Gorton won via forfeit at 133, Brody Beck won a 6-2 decision over Nolan Hughes at 139.
The Panthers earned forfeits at 145 and 152. Then at 160, James Sherman pinned Garrick Jordan in 52 seconds. After Sherman’s win, the Panthers won four more forfeits at 172, 189, 215 and 285. Rowan Feikles concluded the match after pinning Emma Spencer in 1:56 at 107.
After beating Cambridge, Saegertown fell to Corry 36-24 in a non-region meet on Thursday.
The match started at 160 where Trey Proper earned a 8-2 technical fall against Garrick Jordan. Then at 172, Mason Savitz won a 9-1 major decision over Gabriel Jordan. At 189, Ethyn Allen pinned Aaron Shartle in 5:35.
The Panthers got their first win of the night at 215 after Porter Brooks won a 5-4 decision against Kael Albers. Logan Corner followed that up with a 2-0 at 285 against Owen Nickerson. Then at 107, Wyatt Swan pinned Spencer in 1:15. The Panthers then responded at 114 after Beck pinned Steven Willis in 1:56.
The Beavers then won at 121 where Logan Hodak earned a 5-0 decision against Huya. Then at 127, Marcus Irwin notched a 13-8 decision over Craig. After the Beavers earned a forfeit at 133, Will Allen defeated Hughes in a 3-2 decision at 139.
The Panthers finished the match with wins at 145 and 152. At 145, Greg Kiser pinned Lewis Hellyer in 32 seconds. Carter Stewart ended the night by notching an overtime pin against Cody Proper in 6:42 at 152.
Both Cambridge and Saegertown will be back in action for dual matches on Wednesday. Cambridge will go to Harbor Creek while Saegertown travel to Maplewood. Both meets will start at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.