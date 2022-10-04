ERIE — The Maplewood girls volleyball team defeated Region 2 opponent Iroquois 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-15). The Lady Tigers now 9-1 overall and 8-1 region competition.
Elizabeth Hunter led the Lady Tigers with six kills while contributing a pair of blocks. Sadie Thomas compiled five kills, eight digs and six aces while Bree Neely contributed four kills. Bailey Varndell orchestrated the offense with 20 assists.
Maplewood will be back in action today as it hosts Tidioute Community Charter School for another region matchup at 7 p.m.
Royals blank Bulldogs
The Meadville girls soccer team lost to Region 6 opponent Erie High 4-0 on Monday at Bender Field. With the loss, the Lady Bulldogs are now 1-11 on the season.
The Lady Royals earned all four of their goals during the first half. Eden Palkovic scored twice while Autumn Waid and Delaney Roche found the back of the net once. Overall, the Lady Bulldogs were outshot 22-6.
Meadville will host another region team in Warren on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Chargers win in three sets
The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team swept Grove City Christian Academy 3-0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-13) on Monday. The Chargers improve to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in league play. GCCA had beaten unbeaten in league play until Monday's game.
Abryanna Epps led the attack with nine kills, two aces and two digs. Emma Walton contributed five aces, four kills, nine assists and two digs. Natalie Held contributed three aces, three kills and two digs. Abby Numer dished out six assists.
The Chargers will finish league play tonight with another game against GCCA at Slippery Rock Baptist Camp.
Eagles down Rockets
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team defeated Region 5 opponent Titusville 2-1 on Monday. With the win, the Lady Eagles are now 7-2-1 overall and 3-0 in region play.
Emma Shafer and Hannah Brady scored for the Lady Eagles while Alayna Ott earned two assists. At goal, Savannah Burns saved 12 out of 13 shots.
Conneaut will stay home to take on another region team in Franklin at 5 p.m.
