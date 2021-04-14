Just hours after moving up to the No. 3 spot in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 2A rankings, Meadville came up with a thrilling Region 1 victory.
The Bulldogs beat Class 3A McDowell 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-7.
Jackson Decker led Meadville with 18 kills and 12 digs. Julian Jones had 14 kills and 15 digs, while Charlie Waid tallied 10 kills and 18 digs. Decker and Mitch McKain delivered four service aces each.
Caden Mealy had 46 assists.
Nate Hayes led McDowell with 23 assists, 15 kills and 10 digs.
Cards sweep Bison
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys volleyball team moved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 1 with a 25-9, 25-4, 25-10 win over Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday.
Kyle Hoffman served up 10 aces for the Cardinals. Greyson Jackson had six aces and 20 assists. Chase Miller tallied six kills.
Devils stop EFC
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Jacob Dies had 10 kills and seven blocks to lead Cambridge Springs to a 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-9 win over Erie First Christian in Region 1 boys volleyball action on Tuesday.
Josh Reisenauer and Jayden Shinsky had eight kills each for the Devils. Jackson Mumford had 15 service points and Aiden Rauscher had 14 service points.
Cambridge Springs won the JV match 25-12, 25-16.
Baseball
Devils roll Orioles
FRANKLIN — Walker Cunningham collected five hits and drove in seven runs to lead Cambridge Springs to a 16-6 win over Rocky Grove on Tuesday in Region 3 baseball action.
Cunningham had a pair of doubles and homered. Brady Jardina had three hits and three RBIs. Jaden Grubbs had two hits, including a triple, drove in a run and scored four runs.
Eagles blank Bulldogs
GROVE CITY — Meadville fell victim to a stellar pitching performance by Mason Jones on Tuesday. Jones struck out 13 and allowed just five hits to lead Grove City to a 9-0 win in Region 2 baseball action.
Jordan Young had a double for the Bulldogs.
Hornets sting Eagles
LINESVILLE — Hickory took a 7-0 lead after two innings on its way to a 9-0 win over Conneaut on Tuesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Conneaut mustered just a single hit — a double by Jordan Kullen.
Joey Fazzone homered for Hickory.
Softball
Bears topple Devils
UNION CITY — Union City had 10 hits — six of which went for extra bases — as it rolled past Cambridge Springs 12-1 in six innings on Tuesday in Region 2 softball action.
Kam Gates-Bowersox, Sydney Gilbert and Eliza Reynolds had two hits each for the Bears. Gilbert had two doubles. Abby Tingley went six innings on the mound and allowed one run on five hits with eight strikeouts.
Kylee Miller doubled for the Blue Devils.
CASH routs Royals
LINESVILLE — Emily Bortnick had a pair of triples and Marisa Mead finished with three hits to lead Conneaut to a 15-5 win over Erie on Tuesday in Region 5 softball action.
Kaley Cook, Linda Shepard and Mead doubled.
Girls lacrosse
Conneaut holds off Poland (Ohio)
POLAND, Ohio — Poland (Ohio) took a 10-9 lead with 28 seconds left in the first half. But Conneaut didn’t let it last for long, taking the lead for good early in the second half in a 19-12 win in girls lacrosse action on Tuesday.
Rylee Jones and Camry Seman had six goals each for CASH. Natalie Humes added four goals.
Jacqui Detelich, Jocelyn Denihan and Sydney Phillips had one goal each. Detelich added three assists, Phillips two assists and Seman one helper.