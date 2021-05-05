CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Jackson Decker had 13 kills and Julian Jones added 12 kills to lead Meadville to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 win over Cambridge Springs on Tuesday in Region 1 boys volleyball action.
Charlie Waid chipped in with eight kills for the Bulldogs, ranked third in the state in Class AA by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Caden Mealy had 36 assists.
Decker also paced MASH’s defense with seven digs. Jones had six digs. Waid put up five blocks, while Braden Bosco had three blocks.
Meadville won the JV match 23-25, 26-24, 15-13.
Baseball
Tigers topple Eagles
LINESVILLE — Sharon scored nine unanswered en route to a 10-1 win over Conneaut on Tuesday in Region 2 baseball action.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. But Ryan Richardson tied it for the Eagles with a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning. That was the last run for CASH.
Girls lacrosse
Tigers nab Eagles
FAIRVIEW — Fairview handed Conneaut a 13-7 loss on Tuesday in Region 1 girls lacrosse action.
Rylee Jones and Camy Seman led the Bulldogs with three goals each. Jones also had an assist. Jacqui Detelich scored a goal.