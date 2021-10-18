DEMPSEYTOWN — Hunter Spaid, a senior at Cambridge Springs, led local runners at the Rocky Grove Invitational on Saturday with a fourth place finish.
The Blue Devil finished the course at Two Mile Run State Park in 18 minutes and 29 seconds.
Meadville’s Max Dillaman was the top finishing Bulldog in sixth place (18:48).
Kyler Woolstrum paced Cochranton runners in eighth place (18:51).
Simeon Hunter (18:52) and Jordan Kullen (28:54), both of Conneaut, finished ninth and tenth, respectively.
For the girls, Meadville’s Camryn Guffey placed 12th (22:28) to lead local runners. Fellow Bulldog Riley Fronce (24:08) finished 43rd.
Shawna Pilar (23:26), of Maplewood, finished 28th.
Elizabeth Kline (24:21), of Cambridge Springs, finished 46th.
Conneaut’s top runner was Chloe Fields (24:23), who placed 47th.
Boys soccer
Crawford Christian downs Kennedy
Crawford Christian Academy beat Kennedy Catholic 7-0 behind two hat tricks in Meadville on Saturday.
The Chargers held a 4-0 lead at halftime. Conner Dahl and Ben Wise each scored twice in the first half.
Dahl and Wise added another goal in the second half with Lance Flint scoring once as well.
Dahl and Wise each recorded a hat trick in the win. They both also had one assist.
In goal, Camdyn Maynard had one save in the shutout.
“Our passing was sharp, so we created a lot of scoring opportunities,” head coach Steven Mattocks said. “The early lead allowed us to get our reserves some playing time. It was a good, unselfish, team-centered effort from our players today.”
Crawford Christian is now 11-2 and plays Grand River Academy in Austinburg, Ohio today.