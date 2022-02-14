CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Region 2 and PENNCREST rival Saegertown 43-31 on Saturday. The Blue Devils are now 11-1 in the region and 14-4 overall while the Panthers are 6-6 in region competition and 8-12 overall.
The Blue Devils only had a 30-25 lead after three quarters, but they outscored the Panthers 13-6 during the final eight minutes to secure the region win.
Makenzie Yanc led all scorers with 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the free throw line. Hailee Rodgers added nine points. Madison Yanc and Finley Rauscher contributed eight and seven points, respectively.
Hailee Gregor led the Panthers with 12 points. Averie Braymer and Lindsey Greco added nine and six points, respectively.
Both teams will be back in action tonight as Cambridge Springs will go to region foe Youngsville. Saegertown will go on the road to play another PENNCREST team in Maplewood. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Panthers crush Iroquois 72-47
ERIE — The Saegertown boys basketball team defeated Region 2 foe Iroquois 72-47 on Saturday. With the win, the Panthers improve to 11-1 in Region 2 play and 16-4 overall.
The Panthers dominated from the start as they went out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back.
Four Panthers ended the game in double figures. Henry Shaffer led the effort with 19 points while going 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Brady Greco added 16 points. Jaden Wilkins and Collin Jones contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Ben Burkhardt led the Braves with 19 points to go along with three three-pointers.
Saegertown will go on the road for another region game against Eisenhower on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CASH drops one to Seneca
WATTSBURG — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost a non-region matchup to Seneca 47-42 on Saturday.
Hannah Brady led the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Brady also added four rebounds. Rylee Jones contributed 11 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Lauren Konkol led the Lady Bobcats with 16 points. Lauren Schneider also went into double figures with 14 points to go along with a pair of three-pointers.
Conneaut will return to Region 5 action tonight against Crawford County rival Meadville at 7 p.m. at the House of Thrills.
MASH swimming cruises past Erie
ERIE — The Meadville swimming team dominated against Erie High School on Thursday night. The boys team won by a score of 72-20 while the girls won 97-30.
The girls got things started with a first place finish in the 200 yard medley relay. The team of Maura Bloss, Brielle Cheney, JJ Gowetski and Jaidyn Jordan won with a time of 1:48.69.
The boys then won the 200 yard medley relay themselves as the only team competing in the event. Aiden Mahoney, Braden Bosco, Isaac Johnson and Matthew Wilpula finished in 1:59.97.
Olivia Philbrick followed that up with a win in the girls 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:08.99. Philbrick also earned a second place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.86. Gowetski won the event after posting a 1:14.51. Gowetski also won the 100 yard freestyle after finishing the event in 54.68 seconds.
In the girls 200 yard individual medley, the ‘Dogs earned the top two finishes as Cheney and Skyler Bland earned times of 2:29.73 and 2:30.75, respectively. Cheney also won the 500 yard freestyle of 5:49.69.
In the boys 200 yard individual medley, Johnson earned first place as the only swimmer competing in the event with a time of 2:08.58. Johnson also won the 100 yard freestyle after finishing in 51.83 seconds.
After Johnson won the individual medley, Bloss and Jordan took home the top two finishes in the girls 50 yard freestyle. Bloss and Jordan finished in 25.48 and 28.36 seconds, respectively. Bloss also won the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.00.
In the boys 50 yard freestyle, Wilpula and Mahoney earned second and third place with finishes of 28.56 and 30.00 seconds, respectively. Terry Zhang of Erie won the event in 26.40 seconds. After finishing third in the freestyle, Mahoney won the 100 yard butterfly as the only swimmer in the event. Mahoney finished with a time of 1:17.98.
Bosco won the 500 yard freestyle for the boys with a time of 5:52.24. Bosco also won the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.18. Following Bosco’s win in the freestyle, the girls team of Philbrick, Bland, Jordan and Cheney won the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:50.48. The boys team of Wilpula, Mahoney, Jayden Headrick and Aiden Rudolph followed that up with a win in the 200 yard freestyle relay themselves. The team finished with a time of 2:14.63.
To round out the competition, both teams won the 400 yard freestyle relay. The girls team of Bloss, Gowetski, Philbrick and Jenna Bosco earned a time of 4:05.31. The boys team of Johnson, Headrick, Rudolph and Braden Bosco completed the competition in 4:51.72 as the only team participating.
Meadville will conclude its regular season against Mercyhurst Prep tonight at 6 p.m.
‘Dogs win final two matches at Derry Duals
DERRY — The Meadville wrestling team won two out of five matches at the Derry Duals on Saturday. After losing their first three matches, the ‘Dogs rebounded and won their final two.
The ‘Dogs started the competition by losing to Norwin 47-19. Ben Fuller (106), Brighton Anderson (138), Westin Chess (152) and Griffin Buzzell (189) were the only wrestlers to earn wins against their Norwin opponents.
In their next match, the ‘Dogs made things closer, but ultimately fell to Trinity 36-33. Caleb Anderson (120), Stephen Ernst (126), Brighton Anderson, Jack Moral (152), Buzzell and Rhoan Woodrow (215) all earned wins, but it wasn’t enough as they came up three points short in the match.
After losing to Trinity, the ‘Dogs fell to Franklin Regional 49-21. Caleb Anderson, Brighton Anderson, Buzzell and Jason Phillips (285) earned wins for the ‘Dogs in their third match.
The ‘Dogs earned their first victory of the competition against Greensburg Salem, winning 54-21. The ‘Dogs were aided by four forfeits at 106, 113, 120 and 126. Brighton Anderson, Connor Kearns (145), Westin Chess, Ty Tidball (172) and Buzzell all notched victories.
The ‘Dogs ended the competition with a 42-30 against Marion Center. Brighton Anderson, Alaric Jones (160) and Buzzell won their bouts while the ‘Dogs won another four matches via forfeit.
Overall, Buzzell and Brighton Anderson each finished the competition 5-0. Buzzell and Anderson earned four and five pins, respectively.
After going 2-3 in the Derry Duals, the ‘Dogs are now 12-5 in duals this season.