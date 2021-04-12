WATERFORD — The Meadville track and field team opened its season on Saturday at the Fort LeBoeuf Invitational and had a pair of champions.
Khalon Simmons won the long jump with a distance of 19-101/2. Tiffany Onyeiwo was the champion in the girls discus with a toss of 100-09.
Simmons was also eighth in the 200 meter dash (25.68) and third in the triple jump (38-11). Onyeiwo was fourth in the shot put (30-01).
Other top performers for Meadville boys were: Alex Kinder (100, sixth, 12.24; 200, 10th, 25.81), Konner Sayre (200, ninth, 25.78; 400, second, 56.15), Cody Lewis (400, seventh, 58.56), Joseph Chapman (800, sixth, 2:24.87), Teddy Ernst (1600, fourth, 5:07.48), Max Dillaman (3200, fifth, 10:56.75), Jalen Arnold (110 hurdles, fourth, 19.19; 300 hurdles, fifth, 47.84), Carl Dait (high jump, fourth, 5-01; long jump, fourth, 18-071/2), Ryan Ashe (pole vault, fifth, 9-06) and Savior Hughes (discus, third, 117-10; shot put, fourth, 37-051/2).
The top performers for the Lady Bulldogs were: Adelaide Phillis (100, 10th, 14.59; long jump, fourth, 14-11), Elena Lucas (200, fifth, 29.03), Riley Fronce (400, second, 1:03.69; 800, fourth, 2:42.56), Alice Kelsey-Toomer (100 hurdles, fourth, 20.25; 300 hurdles, sixth, 1:00.50), Kayla Germanoski (high jump, seventh, 4-01; triple jump, third, 26-07), Anna Minor (triple jump, second, 28-111/2), Jaidyn Ramirez (pole vault, eighth, 6-06) and Camryn Fabela (javelin, eighth, 75-05).
Boys lacrosse
Bulldogs fall against ranked Beavers
Riverside (Ohio) High School won its sixth straight Saturday with a 10-4 win over Meadville in non-league lacrosse at Bender Field.
Riverside ranked ninth in Ohio and 80th in the country by MaxPreps took a 3-0 lead before Jonny English scored for the Bulldogs (2-2). The Beavers (6-0) responded with four goals to go up 7-1. Timmy Plyler sandwiched goals around an Andrew Derlink score to pull the ‘Dogs within 7-4 with 10:13 remaining in the game, but Riverside squelched the comeback bid with three fourth-period goals.
Isaak Hornstein had a team-best five groundballs and an assist. Michael Mahoney, English and Plyler each had an assist.
Goalie Bricen Jones made 11 saves, including six in a hard-fought first period.
The Bulldogs return to action Monday at Fairview.
Riverside won the JV contest, 3-2.
Boys volleyball
CASH falls to EFC
ERIE — Conneaut fell in five sets to Erie First Christian on Friday in boys volleyball action. Set scores were: 25-21, 28-26, 20-25, 16-25, 15-8.
Josh Anderson and Evan Alsdorf had double-doubles for CASH. Anderson had 12 kills and 15 digs, while Alsdorf had 13 kills and 14 digs. Nolan Rados had a team-best 15 kills. Carter Osborn added six aces and 38 assists.
Panthers best FC
PITTSBURGH — Saegertown swept past Fox Chapel 25-21, 25-11, 25-17 in non-region boys volleyball action on Friday.
Max Fuller led the Panthers with 19 kills and 10 digs. Logan Ingram dished out 26 assists to go with 14 digs. Jaden Wilkins had 15 digs.
College sports
Softball
Gators drop two
WOOSTER, Ohio — Wooster swept past Allegheny on Sunday in a North Coast Athletic Conference softball doubleheader.
Wooster won the opener 7-3 and the nightcap 15-4.
In Game 1, Isabelle Wakefield had a two-run double.
Hayley Behr hit her third home run of the season in the second contest.