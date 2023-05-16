Shaffer's walk-off gives Panthers win
SAEGERTOWN— Henry Shaffer's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning paved the way for a Saegertown 10-9 Region 3 victory over Iroquois at home.
This came after Iroquois fought back from a five-run deficit to tie the game. Ben Burkhardt, Joe Doverspice, and Cole Bennett all had hits for Iroquois.
For the Panthers, they had nine hits total. Luke Young and DeMarcus Manning both had multiple. Wyatt Burchill stole two bases.
On the mound, William Shaffer started for Saegertown and pitched five innings before he was replaced by Josephy Grundy and Everett Gardner.
The 15-2 Saegertown Panthers will travel to play Cambridge Springs today at 4 p.m.
Iroquois (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Brown 4-2-3-0, Burkhardt 5-2-2-4, Doverspice 5-1-2-1, Bennett 5-1-1-1,. E. Alderson 5-1-1-2, Schaftner 1-0-1-1, Clark 2-0-0-0, Zwkowski 2-1-0-0, H. Alderson 4-0-0-0, Fisher 1-0-0-0, Moffett 4-0-0-0, Theiss 1-0-0-0. Totals 39-9-10-9.
Saegertown (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 4-1-1-3, Young 4-2-2-0, H. Shaffer 3-1-1-1, Zirkle 4-1-1-0, W. Shaffer 2-1-0-1, Manning 4-2-2-2, Joe. Grundy 4-0-1-1, Crawford 3-1-0-1, Jon. Grundy 1-0-0-0, Jordan 4-0-1-0. Totals 33-10-9-9.
Iroquois 004 005 000 — 9 10 1
Saegertown 414 000 001 — 10 9 3
BATTING
2B: I — Brown, H. Alderson, Burkhardt; S — Zirkle, Jordan, Burchill, Young, Manning.
3B: I — Bennett.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) I — Brown LP 5.0-6-9-6-4-6, Burkhardt 3.0-1-0-0-1-5; S — Shaffer WP 5.0-5-4-0-1-4, Joe. Grundy WP 3.0-2-0-0-1-6, Gardner WP 1.0-3-5-5-2-2.
Records: Iroquois 7-9; Saegertown 15-2.
Meadville can't come back against General McLane
EDINBORO— The Meadville baseball team fell behind in the first inning to General McLane and never recovered, losing 4-2 in Region 5 play Monday on the road.
General McLane got off to an electric start as Ross Morrow scored a double and Tyler Chorney a home run.
Meadville, down 4-1, then scored just one more run in the contest that came off a Gavin Beck fly ball that was fumbled by the defense.
The pitching of Ryan Fiscus and Dylan Sheeder shut down the Bulldogs for the rest of the game and General McLane held on to win.
Meadville drops to 12-6 overall and will play Harbor Creek at home Friday at 4 p.m. in their final game of the regular season.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-1-1-0, Tartaglione 3-0-0-0, B. Walker 3-0-0-0, Young 4-0-1-1, Garvey 3-0-1-0, M. Walker 3-0-0-0, Beck 3-0-1-0, Jefferson 1-0-1-0, Miller 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-2-5-1.
General McLane (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Banks 4-1-1-0, Swanson 3-1-0-0, Sheeder 3-0-0-0, Morrow 3-1-2-2, Kizer 3-0-1-0, Chorney 3-1-1-2, Turner 3-0-1-0, Salvo 3-0-1-0, Fiscus 3-0-1-0. Totals 28-4-8-4.
Meadville 101 000 0 — 2 5 2
General McLane 400 000 x — 4 8 1
BATTING
2B: GM — Morrow
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) GM — Fiscus WP 5.0-5-2-1-4-7, Sheeder 2.0-0-0-0-1-3; M — Walker LP 5.0-6-4-0-0-5, Tartaglione 1.0-2-0-0-0-2.
Records: Meadville 12-6; General McLane 8-7.
Cambridge crushes Youngsville
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS— The Cambridge Springs baseball team's offense never stopped scoring as they took just five innings to 10-run Youngsville 11-1 at home Monday in Region 3 play.
Early on Bradyn Field and Tristen Mazzadra both batted in runs to make it 3-0. Preston Gorton also hit home another in the second.
In the fourth and fifth innings, Cambridge took charge with Gorton and Brady Jardina hitting in runs. Three walks with the bases loaded also added scores.
The only scoring play for the Eagles came when Nathan Lucks doubled and Matt DeSimone scored.
Cambridge improves to 10-5 and will play Saegertown at home today at 4 p.m.
Youngsville (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 2-0-0-0, DeSimone 3-1-2-0, Lucks 1-0-1-1, K. Mesel 3-0-0-0, Dalrymple 1-0-0-0, Manning 2-0-0-0, Mancuso 1-0-0-0, T. Mesel 1-0-0-0, Senz 2-0-0-0. Totals 16-1-3-1.
Cambridge Springs (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bry. Kania 3-0-1-0, P. Gorton 3-3-2-2-, Bre. Kania 3-1-0-0, Field 2-3-1-1, Jardina 4-2-2-1, J. Gorton 1-0-1-0, Mazzadra 2-0-1-4, Riley 3-0-0-1, Thayer 2-2-0-0, Totals 23-11-8-9.
Youngsville 000 10x x — 1 3 2
Cambridge 310 34x x — 11 8 0
BATTING
2B: C — J. Gorton; Y — Lucks
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Bre. Kania WP 5.0-3-1-1-6-4; HT — Manning LP 3.0-4-4-1-5-0, Lucks 1.0-4-3-3-1-0, M. DeSimone LP 0.2-0-4-0-2-1.
Records: Youngsville 12-4; Cambridge Springs 10-5.
