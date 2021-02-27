STONEBORO — Reese Gadsby scored 21 points and Amber Sefton added 13 points to lead Lakeview to a 63-33 win over Conneaut in non-region girls basketball action on Friday.
Sophia DiMaria was also in double figures for the Sailors with 10 points.
For the Eagles, Emma Stevenson had three 3-pointers and finished with a team-best 11 points. Rylee Jones added nine points.
Boys basketball
’Dogs snap skid
FAIRVIEW — Meadville snapped a four-game losing streak with a 55-48 win over Fairview on Friday in non-region boys basketball action.
Sam Burchard led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Alex McElhinny had 14 points and Charlie Waid tallied 13 points.