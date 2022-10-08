STONEBORO — The Cambridge Springs football team lost to Region 1 opponent Lakeview 41-14 on Friday night. The Blue Devils are now 4-3 overall with a 3-2 mark in region play.
Morgan Applebee went 15-26 with 182 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Bryce Kania caught seven passes for 110 yards. Preston Gorton and Van Jones contributed 59 and 39 receiving yards, respectively.
On the ground, Brett Kania led the Blue Devils with 50 yards on 11 attempts. Jones added 24 yards on five rushes.
For the Sailors, running back Mitchell Tingley dominated with 283 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries.
The Blue Devils will be back in action as they host Crawford County rival Cochranton on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Rockets defeat Tigers
TITUSVILLE — The Maplewood football team lost to non-region opponent Titusville 43-14 on Friday. The Tigers are now 2-5 on the season and in the midst of a five-game losing streak.
The Tigers were only down 14-6 going into halftime. However, the Rockets outscored them 29-8 during the final two quarters.
Ben Giliberto was responsible for both of the Tigers’ touchdowns. Giliberto finished with 127 rushing yards on 26 attempts.
For the Rockets, Kameron Mong finished with 81 rushing yards on just two attempts. Mong scored from 74 yards out in the third quarter. Jaxon Covell added 69 yards on 12 rushes. Covell finished with a rushing and receiving touchdown. Covell caught four passes for 66 yards while Brock Covell led with 87 receiving yards.
Rockets quarterback Ian McDonald finished 10-14 with 191 yards. Overall, Titusville amassed 374 yards to Maplewood’s 196. The Tigers only gained 16 yards through the air.
Maplewood will look to get back on track as it hosts Region 1 for Kennedy Catholic on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Panthers fall to Ike
RUSSELL — The Saegertown football team fell to Eisenhower 35-18 in a non-region matchup on Friday. The Panthers are now 1-6 while the Knights remain undefeated at 7-0.
The Knights led 21-6 at halftime and added two third-quarter touchdowns to go up 35-6.
Benji Bauer led all rushers with 131 yards on 17 attempts to go along with a pair of touchdowns. Knights quarterback Ryan Chambers went 11-14 with 212 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Lookenhouse caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
For the Panthers, Sully Zirkle finished 8-16 with 146 passing yards and two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing). Hank Shaffer earned four catches for 89 yards. Shaffer also had an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Saegertown will return to Region 1 play when it hosts Reynolds on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Eagles lose to Wildcats
ALBION — The Conneaut Eagles lost to Northwestern 20-0 in a non-region matchup on Friday night at Northwestern High School.
No stats were reported to the Tribune.
Conneaut is 0-7 this season. The Eagles will host Oil City next week.
