SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers beat Tidioute Charter in four sets (25-14), (25-7), (12-25), (25-3) in a Region 2 match on Thursday.
Brittany Houck and Averie Braymer led the Panthers with 14 and 13 kills, respectively.
Abby Kirdahy paced the team in digs with 15. Kacie Mook added 14 while Houck and Cam Trzeciak recorded 12. Lindsey Greco dished 22 assists.
Saegertown finished the regular season at 11-5 overall and 10-2 in region action.
On Wednesday, Saegertown lost a non-region match to Corry (25-19), (20-25), (25-23), (25-22).
Braymer led in kills with 15 and Houck added 10. Houck also had 16 digs.
Alyssa Arblaster paced the team in digs with 16. Kam Fuller passed for 34 assists.
Dragons sweep Tigers
WARREN — The Warren Dragons swept the Maplewood Tigers 3-0 (25-18), (25-17), (25-17) in a non-region match on Thursday.
Bailey Vardnell recorded 23 assists and Madison O’Hara added nine digs and three aces. Sadie Thomas had a double double with 18 kills and 13 digs.
Maplewood ended the regular season at 11-5.
Hornets down Dogs 3-0
HICKORY — The Hickory Hornets beat Meadville 3-0(25-8), (25-13), (25-19) in a Region 5 match on Wednesday.
Emma Parks paced Meadville with seven kills amd four blocks. Elliott Schleicher added 19 assists. Meghan Willis led in digs with 10.
Meadville is 4-7 on the season and hosts Harbor Creek on Saturday.
Girls soccer
Greyhounds beat ’Dogs 5-2
NEW WILMINGTON — Wilmington beat Meadville 5-2 in a non-region game at Greyhounds Stadium on Thursday.
Phoebe Templin scored both goals for Meaville with Natalie Smith assisting on one.
Meadville ended its regular season at 4-14 overall. They play Warren in the Class 3A championship game next Thursday.