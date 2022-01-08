SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team defeated Maplewood 56-29 in a matchup of two Region 2 teams on Friday night. With the win, the Panthers receive their first victory in region play while the Tigers fall to 0-2.
The Panthers got off to a hot start and never looked back as they ended the first quarter with a lead of 18-3.
Three Panthers were in double figures as Jaden Wilkins led all scorers with 16 points. Brady Greco and Isaac Johnson recorded 13 and 11 points, respectively. Henry Shaffer was right behind them with nine points.
Cole Doolittle led the Tigers with eight points. Noah Burk and Luke Sleeman recorded seven points each.
Both teams will be back in action against region opponents on Tuesday. Saegertown will go to Iroquois while Maplewood will host Youngsville. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Saegertown (56)
Wilkins 8 0-0 16, Greco 5 0-0 13, Johnson 5 1-2 11, Shaffer 3 3-5 9, Jones 2 0-0 4, Giles 0 0-0 3, Grundy 0 0-2 0.
Totals 23 4-9 56.
Maplewood (29)
Doolittle 4 0-0 8, Burk 3 1-1 7, Sleeman 2 3-4 7, Kennedy 0 1-2 4, Burns 0 0-0 3, Palmiero 0 0-2 0.
Totals 9 5-9 29.
Saegertown 18 12 15 11 — 56
Maplewood 3 12 11 3 — 29
3-point goals: Saegertown — Giles, Greco; Maplewood — Burns, Kennedy.
Records: Saegertown 6-3, 1-1 Region 2 ; Maplewood 2-8, 0-2 Region 2.
Conneaut falls to Fairview
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball lost to Region 5 opponent Fairview 67-26 on Friday night. With the loss, Conneaut is now 0-2 in region competition and 0-8 overall while Fairview improves to 2-0 in the region and 9-0 overall.
The game was in the Tigers’ control from the beginning as they went out to a 41-15 lead at halftime. The Tigers’ domination continued into the second half as they outscored the Eagles 26-11.
Logan Frazao and James Sitter each recorded 15 points to lead the Tigers. Sitter received nine of his points from the three-point line. Zach Scott scored nine points while Tyler Schultz and Zach Franos each earned seven points. The Tigers connected on eight three-pointers as a team.
Connor Perrye and Ryan Richardson each recorded eight points and a pair of threes. Rayge Michaud and JJ Miller each contributed four points.
Conneaut will seek to get its first win on Tuesday in a region tilt at Corry at 7 p.m.
Conneaut (26)
Perrye 1 0-0 8, Richardson 1 0-0 8, Michaud 1 2-2 4, Miller 2 0-0 4, Tsanging 1 0-2 2.
Totals 6 2-4 26.
Fairview (67)
L. Frazao 6 0-0 15, Sitter 3 0-0 15, Scott 4 1-1 9, Schultz 2 0-0 7, Franos 2 0-0 7, Murphey 1 0-0 5, Seyboldt 2 0-0 4, Houston 0 0-0 3, J. Frazao 1 0-2 2.
Totals 21 1-3 67.
Conneaut 7 8 3 8 — 26
Fairview 20 21 14 12 — 67
3-point goals: Fairview — Sitter 3, L. Frazao, Schultz, Franos, Murphey, Houston; Conneaut — Perrye 2, Richardson 2.
Records: Fairview 9-0, 2-0 Region 5 ; Conneaut 0-8, 0-2 Region 5.
Bulldogs drop close one to Wilmington
NEW WILMINGTON — The Meadville girls basketball lost a non-region matchup to Wilmington 34-27 on Friday night.
After the Greyhounds edged the Bulldogs 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Greyhounds went on a 10-6 run during the second quarter to go up 19-12. The Bulldogs won the third quarter with a 7-5 advantage to put the deficit within five points. However, the Greyhounds outscored the Bulldogs 10-8 to put the game away.
Sydney Burchard led the Bulldogs with nine points. Phoebe Templin contributed with eight points while going 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Meadville will look to bounce back against Region 5 opponent Franklin on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the House of Thrills.
Meadville (27)
Burchard 4 1-2 9, Templin 1 3-7 8, Chambers 2 0-0 4, Burnett 1 1-2 3, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Phillips 0 1-2 1.
Totals 8 6-13 27.
Wilmington (34)
Krarup 2 2-2 15, Whiting 2 2-4 6, Phanco 0 3-6 3, Deal 1 1-4 3, Flick 0 3-6 3, Brewer 1 1-2 3, Gardner 0 1-2 1.
Totals 6 13-22 34.
Meadville 6 6 7 8 — 27
Wilmington 9 10 5 10 — 34
3-point goals: Meadville — Templin; Wilmington — Krarup 3.
Records: Meadville 1-9, 0-1 Region 5 ; Wilmington 7-3, 1-0 Region 4.
Cambridge wins big in region
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Eisenhower 61-44 at the Devils Den on Friday.
Senior point guard Hunter Spaid paced the Devils with 12 points. Nathan Held and Parker Schmidt each scored 10 and Jackson Mumford added nine.
Spaid and Held each converted on two 3-pointers in the win.
Cambridge Springs is 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the region. They are back in action on Tuesday at Cochranton for another region matchup.
Eisenhower (46)
Hunt 3 3-3 10, Lookenhouse 4 0-0 10, Black 4 0-0 8, Darline 3 0-0 7, Bunk 3 1-5 7, Warren 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 4-8 44.
Cambridge Springs (61)
Spaid 5 0-0 12, Held 4 0-0 10, Schmidt 5 0-2 10, Mumford 4 1-2 9, Reisenauer 4 0-0 8, Counasse 2 2-5 7, Riley 2 0-0 5.
Totals 26 3-9 61.
Eisenhower 7 10 10 17 — 44
Cambridge Springs 14 18 12 17 — 61
3-point goals: Eisenhower — Lookenhouse 2, Hunt, Darling; Cambridge Springs — Held 2, Spaid 2, Counasse, Riley.
Records: Eisenhower 3-6, 1-1 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 4-4, 2-0 Region 2.
Cards roll Youngsville 46-31
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cochranton boys basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Youngsville 46-31 on Friday night. With the win, the Cardinals are now 2-0 in region play.
After an 11-11 deadlock at the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals found their stride as they outscored the Eagles 9-2 in the second quarter to go into the locker room up by seven points. The Cardinals kept their momentum going into the second half as they outscored the Eagles by eight.
Wyatt Barzak led all scorers with 18 points with 16 of them coming from the field. Dawson Carroll also ended the night in double figures with 11. Chase Miller added nine points.
Kobe Hendrickson led the Eagles with 12 points to go along with a pair of threes. Hendrickson was the only Eagles player to score more than seven points.
Cochranton will be back in action against Region 2 foe Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Bird Cage.
Youngsville (31)
Hendrickson 3 0-0 12, Mesel 3 1-2 7, Myers 2 0-0 4, Hill 0 0-0 3, Curry 0 0-1 3, Senz 1 0-1 2.
Totals 9 1-4 31.
Cochranton (46)
Barzak 8 2-3 18, Carroll 3 2-2 11, C. Miller 3 3-5 9, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Domoff 0 0-0 3, Homa 0 1-3 1, Adams 0 0-2 0, D. Miller 0 0-1 0.
Totals 16 8-16 46.
Youngsville 11 2 6 12 — 31
Cochranton 11 9 12 14 — 46
3-point goals: Cochranton — Carroll, Domhoff; Youngsville — Hendrickson 2, Hill, Curry.
Records: Cochranton 4-5, 2-0 Region 2 ; Youngsville 1-8, 0-2 Region 2.