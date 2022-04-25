RUSSELL — Hailee Rodgers tossed a no-hitter as the Cambridge Springs softball team defeated Region 2 foe Eisenhower 11-0 on Saturday. Rodgers went five innings and stuck out 10 batters.
The Lady Blue Devils also got things done with their bats. Taylor Smith went 3-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Cheyenne Mosconi also had a perfect day at the plate as she finished 4-4 with three RBIs. Rodgers and Emily Boylan also drove in a run.
Cambridge Springs will next host PENNCREST-rival Saegertown on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Lewis 4-0-2-0. Acosta-Reyes 4-4-2-0, Smith 3-3-2-4, Mosconi 4-0-4-3, Schultz 4-0-0-0, Rodgers 3-0-1-1, Boylan 3-0-1-1, Dragosavac 3-0-0-0, P. Leandro 2-0-0-0, J. Klawuhn 0-1-0-0, Fredrychowski 0-2-0-0, Schultz 0-1-0-0, Dupont 0-0-0-0, Caldwell 0-0-0-0. Totals 30-11-12-9.
Eisenhower (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Frank 2-0-0-0, Gesing 2-0-0-0, Morrison 2-0-0-0, Napolitan 2-0-0-0, Grundin 2-0-0-0, Jakubezak 2-0-0-0, Chapman 2-0-0-0, Smyth 1-0-0-0, Olsen 1-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-0-0.
Cambridge Springs 202 52x x — 11 12 1
Eisenhower 000 00x x — 0 0 5
BATTING
2B: C — Rodgers.
HR: C — Smith.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Napolitan LP 5-12-11-9-1-0; C — Rodgers 5-0-0-0-10-0.
Records: Eisenhower 1-3, Cambridge Springs 3-4.
Eagles crush Cards 18-1
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton baseball team was routed 18-1 by Region 3 opponent Youngsville on Saturday.
After scoring two runs in their half of the first, the Eagles poured it on with another 12 runs in the second. The Eagles added four more runs in the fourth and final inning when it ended due to the mercy rule.
The Cardinals only mustered one run on three hits. Their lone run came off an RBI single from Ben Field in the third inning.
Cochranton is scheduled to host another region team on Tuesday when it takes on Rocky Grove at 4 p.m.
Youngsville (18)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 2-4-2-0, Messel 3-3-2-3, Lucks 4-2-2-3, Desimone 3-2-3-3, Mancuse 2-1-0-0, Tmesel 2-1-0-0, Dalrymple 3-1-1-2, Buccardo 3-2-3-2, Senz 3-2-2-1, Chase 1-0-0-0. Totals 26-18-15-14.
Cochranton (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) S. Martinec 2-0-0-0, Long 1-0-0-0, Field 1-0-1-1, Barzak 1-0-0-0, Rynd 2-0-0-0, McDonough 1-0-0-0, Albert 1-1-1-0, Sample 2-0-1-0, Lee 1-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-0, J. Martinec. Totals 14-1-3-1.
Youngsville 2 12 0 4xx x — 18 15 2
Cochranton 001 0xx x — 1 3 1
BATTING
2B: Y — Senz, Meesel.
3B: Y — Lucks, Meesel.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Y — Lucks WP 4-3-1-1-3-2; C — Rynd LP 1.1-5-7-7-1-5, Long 0.1-4-6-6-1-2, Albert 2-6-5-4-3-3, Field 0.1-0-0-0-1-0.
Records: Youngsville 2-2; Cochranton 4-3.
CASH loses first game to Villa Maria
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut softball team lost its first game of the season to Region 5 rival Villa Maria 7-4 on Saturday. With the loss, the Lady Eagles are now 5-1 on the season.
The Lady Eagles scored three runs in the first inning, but were only able to muster one run the rest of the way.
Linda Shepard went 2-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Eliza Harrington finished 3-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Erika Shrock pitched all seven innings and allowed nine hits, seven runs and three walks while striking out six.
Conneaut will next host another region opponent in Warren on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Villa Maria (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dever 3-3-2-0, Cipella 4-2-2-1, Wagner 3-0-1-1, S. Dudenhoeffer 2-1-0-0, Simmerman 4-1-2-3, Thomas 3-0-0-0, Kelly 4-0-2-0, E. Dudenhoeffer 3-0-0-0, Giambrone 3-0-0-0, Beuchert 3-0-0-0. Totals 32-7-9-5.
Conneaut (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacobs 3-1-0-0, L. Harrington 4-0-1-0, Cook 4-0-0-0, Shepard 3-1-2-2, Wise 4-2-2-0, E. Harrington 4-0-3-2, Schlosser 4-0-0-0, Mihoci 2-0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-0-0, Shrock 3-0-0-0. Totals 32-4-9-4.
Villa Maria 400 102 0 — 7 9 2
Conneaut 300 010 0 — 4 9 2
BATTING
2B: V — Dever, Cipalla, Kelly.
HR: V — Simmerman; C — Shepard.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) V — S. Dudenhoeffer 1-3-3-0-3-0, Wagner WP 6-6-1-1-7-2; C — Shrock LP 7-9-7-5-6-3.
Records: Villa Maria 4-1; Conneaut 5-1.
Tigers fall short to Bears
UNION CITY — The Maplewood softball team lost 7-1 to Region 2 opponent Union City on Saturday. The Lady Tigers fall to 1-4 while the Lady Bears stay undefeated at 5-0.
The game was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Lady Bears scored four runs. The Lady Bears added another two runs in the sixth inning.
Abby Tingley pitched seven innings for the Lady Bears and only allowed five hits, one run and one walk while striking out six.
For the Lady Tigers, Rhinn Post went six innings while allowing 12 hits, seven hits and two walks and striking out five.
Maplewood will look to get back on track when it goes to take on another region foe in Eisenhower on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Maplewood (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Despense 3-0-0-0, Crawford 3-0-2-0, Beuchat 3-0-0-0, I. Eimer 3-0-0-0, Banik 3-0-1-0, M. Eimer 3-0-0-0, Hasbrouck 3-0-1-0, Horn 2-0-0-0, Lane 1-0-0-0, Hlopick 3-1-1-0. Totals 27-1-5-1.
Union City (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Zielinski 4-0-0-0, Gates-Bowersox 4-2-4-0, Higley 3-0-0-0, Reynolds 2-1-0-0, Ab. Tingley 4-1-1-2, Leech 3-2-2-2, Gregor 4-1-1-1, Al. Tingley 3-0-3-2, Chapman 1-0-0-0, Brown 1-0-1-1. Totals 29-7-12-7.
Maplewood 001 000 0 — 1 5 3
Union City 010 042 x — 7 12 1
BATTING
2B: M — Hlopick; UC — Gregor.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post LP 6-12-7-5-5-2; UC — Ab. Tingley WP 7-5-1-0-6-1.
Records: Maplewood 1-4; Union City 5-0.
Obenrader leads Panthers past Orioles
SAEGERTOWN — Mikaila Obenrader led the Saegertown softball team past Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove 18-0 on Saturday in three innings.
Obenrader tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. At the plate, Obenrader homered along with Rhiannon Paris, who finished the day with four RBIs. All nine players crossed the plate twice for the Lady Panthers.
Saegertown will next go to PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Rocky Grove (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacoby 2-0-0-0, Cresswell 1-0-0-0, Rice 1-0-0-0, Montgomery 1-0-0-0, Mawlinney 0-0-0-0, Knapp 1-0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0-0, Toland 1-0-0-0, Tucker 1-0-0-0. Totals 9-0-0-0.
Saegertown (18)
(AB-R-H-BI) Braymer 3-2-2-3, Kirdahy 3-2-3-0, Paris 3-2-2-4, Houck 3-2-1-1, Obenrader 3-2-2-1, Gregor 3-2-2-2, Triola 3-2-2-1, Diesing 3-2-2-2, Mook 3-2-2-2. Totals 27-18-18-18.
Rocky Grove 000 xxx x — 0 0 3
Saegertown 711x xxx x — 18 18 0
BATTING
2B: S — Mook 2, Kirdahy.
HR: S — Obenrader, Paris.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Obenrader WP 3-0-0-0-8-1.
Records: Rocky Grove 0-4; Saegertown 3-2.