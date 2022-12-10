COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team was defeated by non-region opponent Slippery Rock 68-34 on Friday night at the Bird Cage. The loss brings the Cardinals’ record to 0-3.
The Rockets only led 16-10 after the first quarter. However, a 20-9 advantage in the second quarter gave the Rockets a 36-19 lead at halftime. The Rockets expanded their lead after outscoring the Cardinals 22-1 in the third quarter.
Josh Book led all scorers with 17 points. Dylan Gordan contributed 13 points. Elam Pyle and Levi Prementine added 11 points each. In total, the Rockets drained six 3-pointers on the night, including three from Pyle.
Chase Miller led the Cardinals with seven points. Walker Carroll and Jack Rynd added six and five points, respectively.
Cochranton will seek to get its first win on Tuesday as they host Jamestown for another non-region game at 7 p.m.
Slippery Rock (68)
Book 8 0-1 17, Gordan 5 3-3 13, Prementine 5 1-1 11, Pyle 3 2-2 11, Parson 2 2-4 6, Covert 1 0-0 3, Kovacik 1 0-0 3, Stabryla 0 2-2 2, Rice 1 0-0 2.
Totals 26 10-13 68.
Cochranton (34)
C. Miller 3 0-0 7, W. Carroll 3 0-1 6, Rynd 2 1-3 5, Homa 1 2-2 4, Knapka 2 0-0 4, D. Carroll 1 0-0 2, Matt 1 0-0 2, Dudzic 1 0-3 2, Sekerski 1 0-0 2.
Totals 15 3-9 34.
Slippery Rock;16;20;22;10;—;68
Cochranton; 10;9;1;14;—;34
3-point goals: Slippery Rock — Pyle 3, Covert, Book, Kovacik; Cochranton — C. Miller.
Records: Cochranton 0-3, 0-0 Region 3.
Bulldogs fall to Tigers
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to Fairview 54-35 in a non-region matchup on Friday. The loss puts the Bulldogs’ record at 1-2.
Meadville was only down 11-6 after the first quarter, but Fairview used a 15-3 advantage in the second quarter to go up 26-9 at halftime.
Khalon Simmons led the Bulldogs with nine points. Lucas Luteran and Luc Sorensen added eight and seven points, respectively.
John Seyboldt led all scorers with 24 points, which included three 3-pointers. Archie Murphy was also in double figures with 10 points.
Meadville will look to get back on track against Franklin on Tuesday for another non-region matchup on the road at 7 p.m.
Meadville (35)
Simmons 4 1-2 9, Luteran 3 0-2 8, Sorensen 3 0-0 7, Burchard 2 0-0 6, Ball 2 1-2 5.
Totals 14 2-6 35.
Fairview (54)
Seyboldt 9 1-3 24, Murphy 5 0-0 10, Frazao 3 2-2 8, Scott 4 0-0 8, Compoli 2 0-0 4, Chavaliar 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 3-5 54.
Meadville ;6;3;11;13;—;35
Fairview ;11;15;10;18;—;54
3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard 2, Luteran 2, Sorensen; Fairview — Seyboldt 3.
Records: Fairview 1-2, 0-0 Region 4; Meadville 1-2, 1-2 Region 7.
Spa drops close contest to Beavers
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team fell short 61-58 against non-region opponent Corry on Friday night at the Devils Den. It was the Blue Devils’ first loss of the season and puts their record at 2-1.
The Blue Devils held a 46-39 lead after the third quarter. However, the Beavers outscored the Blue Devils 22-12 during the final eight minutes.
Josh Reisenauer led the Blue Devils with 19 points and also added nine rebounds. Ethan Counasse and Owen Riley also finished in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Parker Schmidt added eight points and 13 rebounds.
Rylan Smith led all scorers with 24 points, which included four 3-pointers. Overall, the Beavers made seven shots from beyond the arc.
Cambridge Springs will next take on Brookville on the road Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Corry (61)
Smith 8 4-5 24, Cressley 4 0-1 9, James 3 0-0 7, Brady 3 1-1 7, Lambert 2 1-2 5, Chamberlain 1 1-2 4, Rodgers 2 0-0 4, Nickerson 0 1-2 1.
Totals 23 8-13 61.
Cambridge Springs (58)
Reisenauer 8 3-5 19, Counasse 6 2-4 15, Riley 4 1-1 10, Schmidt 3 2-5 8, Mazzadra 2 0-0 4, Troutman 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 8-15 58.
Corry; 13;14;12;22;—;61
Cambridge Springs;6;18;22;12;—;58
3-point goals: Corry — Smith 4, Chamberlain, Cressley, James; Cambridge Springs — Counasse, Riley.
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-1, 0-0 Region 3.
