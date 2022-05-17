ERIE — The Saegertown boys volleyball team defeated Erie First Christian 3-2 (21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11) on Monday. With the win, the Panthers end the regular season with a 9-5 record.
Brady Greco earned 42 assists, seven digs and a block and ace. Conrad Williams added 15 kills, 12 digs and a pair of aces. Jaden Wilkins contributed 14 kills and seven digs. Quincy Zook compiled 11 kills and Sam Hetrick chipped in 14 digs.
With the regular season now over, Saegertown enters the District 10 2A tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Panthers will take on No. 6 Cambridge Springs on Thursday at Meadville's House of Thrills at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers defeated the Blue Devils in both of their meetings this season.
Blue Devils sweep Steelers
The Cambridge Springs boys volleyball team won its regular season finale after sweeping Farrell 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-15) on Monday. The Blue Devils have won three consecutive games after starting the season 1-7.
Jackson Mumford recorded 13 kills and four aces. Josh Reisenauer and Kaiden Boozer contributed six and five kills, respectively. Parker Schmidt dished out 21 assists.
The Blue Devils will enter the the District 10 2A tournament as the No. 6 seed where they will take on No. 3 Saegertown on Thursday at Meadville Area Senior High School at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Devils dropped both matches to the Panthers during the regular season.
