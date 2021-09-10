Boys golf
GUYS MILLS — The Saegertown boys golf team won a Region 3 Mega Match at Mt. Hope Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Panthers tuned in three scores at 80 or below to earn a team score of 318. Jon Grundy shot a 74, Dylan Flinchbaugh a 76 and Joe Grundy finished with an 80. Collin Jones shot an 88 to round out Saegertown’s scoring.
Union City was just behind the Panthers with a 326. Josh James shot the lowest score of the day with a 72. Cole DeSimone (76), Tyler Parkhurst (83) and Miles McCaslin (87) also shot for the Bears.
Conneaut finished third and was led by Cooper Baum with an 83. Cambridge Springs finished fifth with a 387 and were led by Brady Campbell (87). Maplewood placed sixth and Lucas Groger (101) topped the Tigers.
Union City leads the region with 17 points followed closely by Saegertown with 15. Conneaut (13), Seneca (13), Cambridge Springs (6) and Maplewood (3) round out the region standings.
Girls volleyball
Panthers swept
WATERFORD — Fort LeBoeuf swept Saegertown (25-16, 25-20, 25-21) in a non-region girls volleyball game on Thursday.
Leading the way for the Bison was Lauren Dahl and Chloe Rossi with 11 and eight kills, respectively. Dahn added nine digs.
Katie Proctor also had nine digs for LeBoeuf. Kerringten Wasiulewski dished 25 assists int he win.
For the Panthers, Brittany Houck registered 11 kills while Averie Braymer had nine. Houck also led the team in digs with 12.
Alyssa Arblaster and Abby Kirdahy added nine and eight digs, respectively. Kam Fuller had 19 assists.
The Panthers (1-1) will host Cochranton on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Tigers eclipse Rockets
TITUSVILLE – The Maplewood girls soccer team scored its first win of the season with a 1-0 victory against the Titusville Rockets at Titusville on Thursday in a non-region duel.
Abby Zook scored in the 20th minute of the second half off an assist by McKenzie Means. Natalie Slagle earned the shutout in goal for the Tigers.
Maplewood is now 1-1-1 and will play at Sharpsville on Saturday in another non-region game.