SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown swept Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-14), (25-21), (27-25) in a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Seniors Brittany Houck and Averie Braymer combined for 24 kills and 12 digs in the win.
Kacie Mook and Abby Kirdahy recorded 13 and 12 digs, respectively. Kam Fuller dished 29 assists.
For Cambridge, Taylor Smith recorded 13 kills and 12 digs. Emily Boylan added nine digs. Jordyn Wheeler had six blocks.
Cambridge is 7-4 overall and concludes the regular season on Thursday at Eisenhower.
Saegertown is 10-4 overall and has matches against Corry and Tidioute Charter remaining.
Warren beats Conneaut in four sets
WARREN — Conneaut lost a Region 5 match to Warren 3-1 (25-17), (25-18), (23-25), (25-19) on Tuesday.
Kaylee Mattera led the Eagles with 18 kills, seven digs and three aces. Sylbia Prevor recorded seven blocks and had six kills.
Senior libero Rylee Jones had seven digs and Amber Clark added 30 assists with seven digs.
Conneaut ends the regular season at 9-3 overall.
Tigers sweep Greyhounds
NEW WILMINGTON — Maplewood swept Wilmington 3-0 (25-12), (25-9), (25-12) in a Region 3 match on Tuesday.
Sadie Thomas led the Tigers with 18 kills, 12 digs and five aces.
Senior Bailey Varndell dished 29 assists and had six aces. McKenna Crawford had 12 digs and Avery Brunot recorded five kills.
Maplewood advanced to 11-4 overall on the season. The Tigers conclude the regular season with a non-region match at Warren on Thursday.
Cardinals sweep Eagles
ERIE — Cochranton swept Erie First Christian 3-0 (25-10), (25-15), (25-17) in a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Dana Jackson dished 28 assists and added seven kills. Jaylin McGill and Brooklyn Needler recorded seven and six kills, respectively. Lili Douglass added nine digs.
On Monday, Cochranton swept the Tidioute Charter Bulldogs 3-0 (25-11), (25-6) (25-11) in a Region 2 match at The Bird Cage.
Jackson had 18 assists and DevynSokol smashed 11 kills. Chelsey Freyermuth added eight digs and Regan McClain recorded seven service aces.
Meadville beat by Villa
ERIE — Meadville was swept by Villa Maria 3-0 (25-10), (25-10), (25-15) in a non-region match on Monday at the Prep-Villa Events Center.
Ella Stewart paced the Bulldogs in kills with ten. Emma Parks added five.
Meghan Willis and Kendall Sandrock each recorded seven digs. Elliott Schleicher had 16 assists and two aces.
Boys soccer
Grand River tops Crawford Christian 2-0
AUSTINBURG, OH — Crawford Christian Academy lost 2-0 against Grand River Academy on Monday.
The game was knotted 0-0 at halftime but two second-half Grand River goals pushed them ahead.
The Chargers are 11-3 on the season and will host Bethel Christian on Friday at 2 p.m. for the first round of the Metheny Invitational Tournament.
Girls soccer
Blue Devils top Braves
SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils defeated the Iroquois Braves 6-2 in a Region 3 match on Monday.
Paisley Mangold scored in the 12th minute to get the scoring started, but Iroquois responded three minutes later to tie the game 1-1.
Makenzie Yanc answered by taking the ball by herself about 70 yards and beating the goalie for a goal.
Isobel Yasenchak scored three quick goals and Yanc added her second goal to give Cambridge a 6-1 lead at halftime.
Cambridge is now 5-3-2 overall and 4-1-2 in region action. The Blue Devils host an undefeated Seneca Bobcat team today. The Bobcats beat Cambridge 1-0 earlier this season.