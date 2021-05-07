RUSSELL — After going down two runs, Saegertown scored six unanswered runs of their own to beat Eisenhower 6-3 in Region 3 baseball on Thursday.
Saegertown scored twice in the second and four times in the third to get ahead of the Knights.
Landon Caldwell led the Panthers by hitting 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Grundy Joe and Anthony Hernandez also had two hits in the win.
Henry Shaffer got the win on the mound with Chandler Davison in relief. Shaffer struck out six batters and Davison didn’t allow a hit.
Saegertown advanced to 8-3 on the season and is one game behind Cambridge Springs in region standing. The Panthers play again today at home versus Maplewood.
Devils roll Bears
UNION CITY — Cambridge Springs scored early and often in a 16-0 five-inning win against Union City in Region 3 baseball on Thurday.
The Blue Devils scored seven runs to open the game and seven more in the third inning.
Walter Cunningham went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and five RBIs. He singled in the first inning and hit a three-run homer in the third inning.
Brock Cunningham, Asa Henderson, Nathan Held and Phillip Dragosavac all recorded two hits in the game. As a team, Cambridge had 13 hits and 15 RBIs.
On the mound, Bryce Kania allowed four hits and two runs in three innings. Held pitched two scoreless and hitless innings.
Cambridge is now 9-2 on the season and Union City fell to 3-8.
Boys volleyball
MASH sweeps CASH
Meadville continued its undefeated season with a sweep of Conneaut (25-10, 25-14, 25-15) in region boys volleyball action on Thursday.
Jackson Decker led the team with 18 kills. Julian Jones added 14 and Charlie Waid pitched in 10.
Caden Mealy recorded 46 assists.
The Bulldogs were led defensively by Jones and Decker who had seven and six digs, respectively.
CASH was led by Josh Anderson with six kills and 11 digs. Nolan Rados added five kills and Carter Osborn recorded 13 assists.
Meadville JV also won in two sets.
Panthers sweep past Steelers
FARRELL — Saegertown took care of business on Thursday, sweeping Farrell (25-11, 25-8, 25-11) in three sets.
Three Panthers finished with double digit kills in the win. Conrad Williams led with 14, while Jaden Wilkins added 12 and Max Fuller recorded 10.
Fuller led the team in digs with 18, while Jake Reisinger added 15. Logan Ingram dished 37 assists.