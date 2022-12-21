SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team defeated fellow Crawford County squad Conneaut 65-54 on Tuesday night. The Panthers improve to 5-2 while the Eagles fall to 1-5.
After both teams were tied at 29 after two quarters, Saegertown outscored Conneaut 36-25 in the second half.
The Panthers had four players score in double digits: Brady Greco (22), Hank Shaffer (17), Collin Jones (13) and Cody Huson (11). The Panthers finished 20-28 from the free-throw line.
“Great foul shooting, overall was the difference,” said Saegertown head coach Chris Greco. “Also, very nice and balanced scoring with four in double figures.”
Connor Perrye led the Eagles with 14 points. Shakiir Jordan was also in double figures with 12 points. Perrye and Jordan each scored on 2 3-pointers.
Both teams will have a week before playing in tournaments. Saegertown will participate in the Ellwood Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27-28. Conneaut will host its annual Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29-30.
Conneaut (54)
Perrye 5 2-2 14, Jordan 5 0-0 12, Shelatz 1 7-10 9, Fuhrer 2 2-3 6, Rados 2 0-0 5, Brady 1 2-2 4, White 1 0-0 2, L. Stright 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 13-17 54.
Saegertown (65)
Greco 8 5-6 22, Shaffer 4 9-11 17, Jones 4 5-10 13, Huson 5 1-1 11, Zirkle 1 0-0 2.
Totals 22 20-28 65.
Conneaut;20;9;9;16;—;54
Saegertown;14;15;16;20;—;65
3-point goals: Conneaut — Jordan 2, Perrye 2, Rados; Saegertown — Greco.
Records: Conneaut 1-5, 0-0 Region 6; Saegertown 5-2, 0-0 Region 3.
Bulldogs fall to Hornets
HERMITAGE — The Meadville boys basketball team lost 54-42 to non-region opponent Hickory on Tuesday. The Bulldogs’ record falls to 2-5 with the loss.
Jack Burchard led the Bulldogs with 17 points on seven made shots from the field. Three of Burchard’s shots came from beyond the arc. Khalon Simmons was also in double figures with 12 points. Kellen Ball and Luc Sorensen added eight and five points, respectively.
Tyson Djakovich led the Hornets with 22 points. Djakovich converted on eight shots from the field, including six 3-pointers. Rylan Dye contributed 15 points on three 3-pointers. In total, the Hornets converted on 10 3-pointers, nine of which came from Djakovich and Dye.
Meadville will next participate in the Farrell Holiday Tournament, which takes place Dec. 27-28.
Meadville (42)
Burchard 7 0-1 17, Simmons 5 2-2 12, Ball 3 2-2 8, Sorensen 2 1-1 5.
Totals 17 5-6 42.
Hickory (54)
Djakovich 8 0-2 22, Dye 6 0-0 15, Daniels 3 1-2 7, Swanson 3 1-2 7, Enoch 1 0-0 3, Bean 0 0-2 0.
Totals 18 2-8 54.
Meadville;8;7;19;8;—;42
Hickory ;10;14;21;11;—;54
3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard 3; Hickory — Djakovich 6, Dye 3, Enoch.
Records: Meadville 2-5, 1-0 Region 7; Hickory 4-2, 0-0 Region 5.
Rockets crush Tigers
TITUSVILLE — The Maplewood boys basketball team fell to Titusville 81-45 in a non-region matchup on Tuesday. With the loss, the Tigers’ record falls to 1-6.
The Rockets gained a 32-13 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Rockets earned the majority of their offense through Isiah Colon (28) and Manny Perez (25), who combined for 53 points. Colon (4) and Perez (2) also combined for six 3-pointers.
For the Tigers, Cole Doolittle led the way with 17 points on seven made field goals. Jacob Woge also ended the night in double figures with 10 points.
Maplewood will take a week off before playing in the CASH Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29-30.
Maplewood (45)
Doolittle 7 3-4 17, Woge 4 1-2 10, Lentz 2 2-3 6, E. Peterson 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 1-2 3, C. Peterson 1 0-0 3, Beuchat 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 7-11 45.
Titusville (81)
Colon 11 2-2 28, Perez 9 5-5 25, Thomas 2 0-0 6, Leonard 2 1-1 5, Neely 2 0-0 5, Wheeling 2 0-0 4, Kurshinsle 1 0-0 3, Fratus 1 0-0 3, Coburn 1 0-0 2.
Totals 31 8-8 81.
Maplewood;13;12;13;7;—;45
Titusville ;32;25;14;10;—;81
3-point goals: Maplewood — C. Peterson, Woge; Titusville — Colon 4, Perez 2, Thomas 2, Fratus, Neely, Kurshinsle.
Records: Maplewood 1-6, 0-0 Region 3; Titusville 5-2, 0-0 Region 6.
Blue Devils drop close game
NORTH EAST — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team lost 52-51 to non-region opponent North East on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils are now 3-4 on the season.
The Blue Devils were up 46-36 after the third quarter before they were outscored 16-5 during the final eight minutes.
Parker Schmidt led the Blue Devils with 16 points. Josh Reisenauer added 15 points to go along with three 3-pointers. Ethan Counasse was also in double figures with 11 points.
Cambridge will be back in action on Jan. 3 for its first Region 2 game of the season against Eisenhower at home at 7 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (51)
Schmidt 6 3-4 16, Reisenauer 6 0-0 15, Counasse 5 1-2 11, Campbell 2 0-2 5, Mazzadra 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 4-8 51.
North East (52)
Gibson 5 3-4 13, N. Crozier 5 1-3 12, C. Crozier 3 3-4 9, Kemp 3 0-0 9, Crosby 3 1-2 7, W. Shunk 1 0-0 2.
Totals 20 8-13 52.
Cambridge Springs;14;19;13;5;—;51
North East ;12;12;14;14;—;52
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Reisenauer 3, Campbell, Schmidt; North East — Kemp 3, N. Crozier.
Records: Cambridge Springs 3-4, 0-0 Region 2.
