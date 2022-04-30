SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team shut out PENNCREST rival Maplewood 10-0 on Friday.
With the win, the Panthers improve to 8-3 while the Tigers fall to 2-5 on the season.
Henry Shaffer finished 2-3 with an RBI and four runs. Zach Balog went 2-2 with an RBI. Landon Caldwell and Joe Grundy also drove in a run each.
Caldwell also pitched five innings for the Panthers. Caldwell only allowed three hits and three walks while striking out a pair of batters.
The Tigers only mustered three hits as team. Connor Burns, Elliott Beuchat and Jesse McFadden each earned a hit.
In total, the Tigers committed four errors.
Next, Maplewood is scheduled to host Region 3 opponent Rocky Grove today at 11 a.m while Saegertown will go to play Crawford County rival Cochranton on Monday at 4 p.m.
Lady Eagles down General McLane
EDINBORO — The Conneaut softball team defeated Region 5 opponent General McLane 6-1 on Friday. With the win, the Lady Eagles improve their record to 6-2.
Linda Shepard went 2-4 with a home run. Julianna Jacobs, Lainie Harrington and Ashlee Barabas also drove in a run each.
Brooke Wise pitched all seven innings and only allowed three hits, one run and two walks while striking out 11. Wise went 2-4 at the plate.
Conneaut is scheduled to host another region team in McDowell today at 1 p.m.