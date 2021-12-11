SHEFFIELD — The Saegertown boys basketball team won its season opener against North Clarion 52-40 in the Sheffield Tip Off Tournament.
The Panthers received the majority of their scoring from Jaden Wilkins and Brady Greco, who combined for 43 points. Wilkins led all scorers with 22 points and received 10 of his points from the free throw line.
After North Clarion led 30-25 at halftime, the Panthers dominated during the second half. The Panthers held North Clarion to 10 points during the final two quarters and outscored them 19-3 in the fourth quarter.
“Wilkins was an absolute beast on boards to go along with 22 points,” said Saegertown head coach Chris Greco. “Greco with 21. Held North Clarion to 10 points on second half. Great foul shooting, and team effort with major foul trouble tonight.”
Saegertown will conclude play in the Sheffield Tip Off Tournament championship today.
Keystone drops Cochranton 54-39
ERIE — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost in the first game of the Keystone Tip Off Tournament to host Keystone 54-39 on Friday.
Keystone dominated the game from the start. Keystone led 22-14 at halftime and didn’t let up its advantage.
For Keystone, Bret Wingard led all scorers with 24 points. Zander McHenry added 15 points while Tyler Albright, Ian Keth and Cole Henry each contributed five points.
Jaiben Walker led the Cardinals with 12 points while Landon Homa added 11 points. Wyatt Barzk and Dawson Carroll contributed with eight and five points, respectively.
The Cardinals will finish its stay at the Keystone Tip Off Tournament tonight at 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bulldogs lose big to Bobcats
MEADVILLE — The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Seneca 51-19 in a season-opener at the Meadville Tip Off Tournament on Friday.
Phoebe Templin led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points. Aliviah Ashton scored four points. Sydney Burchard, Avery Phillips and Reese Burnett each scored two points.
Corry downs Saegertown 36-32
ALBION — The Saegertown girls basketball team fell in its season opener against Corry 36-32 on Friday in the Northwestern Tournament.
The Lady Panthers led 15-11 at halftime, but things didn’t go their way during the second half. The Lady Beavers outscored them 25-17 during the final two quarters. The Lady Panthers only scored five points in the final frame, whereas the Lady Panthers earned 11 points.
The Lady Beavers received 15 of their points from the free throw line on 21 attempts, whereas the Lady Panthers only scored one free throw on four attempts.
Hailee Gregor led the Lady Panthers with eight points. Layilah Drakes and Lindsey Greco added seven and five points, respectively. Averie Braymer and Rylie Swan finished with four points each.
Saegertown will conclude play in the consolidation bracket of the Northwestern Tournament today.
Cardinals lose opener 45-27
GROVE CITY — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost its opener in the Grove City Tournament to the host Grove City 45-27 on Friday night.
Grove City controlled the game from the start, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 14-9 after the first quarter. The Lady Eagles then ballooned their lead to 26-16 at halftime. The Lady Eagles didn’t let up during the final two quarters, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 19-11.
Jaylin McGill was the only player to score more than five points for the Lady Cardinals, finishing with nine points. Ella Gallo contributed with five points and Carly Ritcher and Chelsey Freyermuth each scored four points.
The Lady Cardinals will conclude their play in the Grove City Tournament consolidation game today while Grove City will move on to the championship game.